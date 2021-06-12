AmFam notes: Back in Wisconsin, Skip Kendall embraces chance to continue golf career

“I'm learning a lot from him, and it's actually helped my coaching and helped me. I've kind of been my own guinea pig in that respect,” Kendall said.

He also coaches youth golfers and says he’s known to crack the whip on them if he sees them slacking.

“I see the progression they make and hopefully I have a little bit to do with their successes,” Kendall said. “I don’t sugarcoat anything, I let them know exactly where they are … A lot of them have been told their whole lives they’re the best thing since sliced bread. They’re not.

“I’m brutal. If I see them putting around on a putting green with a couple of balls, I’ll start yelling at them. ‘What are you doing? You’re not accomplishing anything out there.’”

His first two rounds haven’t been what he wanted, but Kendall’s back in the fold at a golf tournament, a situation he hadn’t been in since the SAS Championship in October 2019. He’s enjoyed being back in his home state and seeing friends on Tour again.

He didn’t pick up a club for six months once he decided to take a break. Now, 36 holes into his first tournament back, he’s feeling comfortable.