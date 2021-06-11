AmFam notebook: Steve Stricker looks to build off solid finish to first round

Steve Stricker’s round was hanging in the balance down the stretch on Friday.
The way he started his day, Stricker thought he’d figured out his swing and how to attack University Ridge Golf Course. What followed was an at-times frustrating day that ended on a good note in the first round of the American Family Insurance Championship. Stricker, the PGA Tour Champions event’s player-host, is at 2-under-par (70) and tied for 15th, five strokes behind the leader Miguel Angel Jiménez.
“I had some battles out there, course battles, club (battles), wrong clubs here and there,” Stricker said. “So it was a bit of a challenge today, but ended strong.”
Sitting at 1-under, Stricker was aggressive with his approach at the par-5 16th and it paid off. His iron shot from the base of a hill landed just short of the flag and rolled over the left lip of the cup.
He rolled in the ensuing 10-foot putt for an eagle, and then after dropping a stroke on 17, sent a strong approach onto the 18th green and finished with a birdie.
Stricker said he was most frustrated by his failure to generate momentum. After a birdie on the first hole, he bogeyed the third and couldn’t capitalize on chances to score on the front nine, carding five consecutive pars. He birdied the ninth hole after getting up and down from the front fringe.
Early in the back nine was more of the same inconsistency for Stricker, with three pars and a bogey on 13.
“That's been kind of my bugaboo lately is just I haven't been getting any momentum going at all. Even some of my good rounds could have been better,” he said. “I'm just not, you know, stepping up there with confidence like I'm going to make the putt. So that's been the challenge. It's nice to see a couple go in there, especially at 16, get that eagle and then made a nice 10-, 12-footer at 18, too.”
His solid finish has him confident that he can make up the ground between himself and the top of the leaderboard, and he felt good about his performance on the greens after switching to a backup putter.
“I hit the ball actually OK today at times, it just got on the wrong side of a few things, but finished strong with some really nice shots,” Stricker said. “I can take those last few holes and hopefully get that rolling into tomorrow.”
Wild weather
Players battled through scorching temperatures for most of the morning and afternoon, circumstances that had both benefits and drawbacks.
Balls flew further in the dry air and the greens stayed dry and fast throughout the day, but that heat also wore them down.
“It’s our first tournament with humid and hot heat. It will whip you,” said Fred Couples, who is at 4-under. “I'm not going to die. I mean, I hope not.”
Madison native Jerry Kelly, who is at 5-under and two back of Jimenez, said he had to add more than water to his bag to beat the heat.
“You know Bruce Newton, we call him Fig, he starts us and gives me an Uncrustable on the first tee every day,” Kelly said. “Brings me back to my youth, I love it.”
In Wisconsin fashion, the hot sun was covered just after 3 p.m. with dark clouds and a flash thunderstorm that stopped play for two hours.
Busy looper
Stricker’s wife, Nicki, put in a yeoman’s work for her family.
After caddying for Stricker for his round, she took over the bag for her brother, Mario Tiziani, who’s also in the AmFam field. Tiziani’s caddy fell ill midway through his day, so Nicki filled in, enduring the weather delay and finishing the afternoon with Tiziani.
Nicki has caddied for Tiziani before, and helped him as he rattleed of 12 straight pars to end his round.
“She yelled at me just the same as she always did,” Tiziani said.
North not happy
Andy North didn’t agree to play in the AmFam just to be a feel-good story — even though his friends and fellow players in the field told him all that mattered was that he played.
North finished at 7-over, missing his goal score of his age, 71, by eight strokes.
“My body didn’t react well all day,” North said. “I putted awful. … It’s disappointing not to play a little better. Have to figure out a way to play better the next two days.”
Back trouble plagued North throughout his round, which started with five bogeys and a birdie in the first eight holes. North rode in a cart most of the day, but each bump exacerbated the pain. His daughter, Andrea North Kean, is a massage therapist with a business in Madison. She arrived around the eighth hole and worked on North’s back, which he said helped get him closer to normal.
The two-hour rain delay North sat through on the back nine provided extra time for treatment.
He carded six consecutive pars on the back nine before a bogey on 18, and he walked the last five holes. He rejected the thought that he should just be happy to be out on the course.
“You don’t like to see your name at the bottom of the list,” he said. “My goal was to shoot my age three times, now I’ve got to do it twice.”