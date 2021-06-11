AmFam notebook: Steve Stricker looks to build off solid finish to first round

Early in the back nine was more of the same inconsistency for Stricker, with three pars and a bogey on 13.

“That's been kind of my bugaboo lately is just I haven't been getting any momentum going at all. Even some of my good rounds could have been better,” he said. “I'm just not, you know, stepping up there with confidence like I'm going to make the putt. So that's been the challenge. It's nice to see a couple go in there, especially at 16, get that eagle and then made a nice 10-, 12-footer at 18, too.”

His solid finish has him confident that he can make up the ground between himself and the top of the leaderboard, and he felt good about his performance on the greens after switching to a backup putter.

“I hit the ball actually OK today at times, it just got on the wrong side of a few things, but finished strong with some really nice shots,” Stricker said. “I can take those last few holes and hopefully get that rolling into tomorrow.”

Wild weather

Players battled through scorching temperatures for most of the morning and afternoon, circumstances that had both benefits and drawbacks.

Balls flew further in the dry air and the greens stayed dry and fast throughout the day, but that heat also wore them down.