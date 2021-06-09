American Family Insurance Championship to stay in Madison through at least 2027

Steve Stricker got emotional when speaking about his friend Jack Salzwedel, the outgoing CEO of American Family Insurance.

Stricker paused to hold back tears after sharing how Salzwedel was instrumental in bringing to life the American Family Insurance Championship, the PGA Tour Champions tournament Stricker player-hosts.

“(Our relationship) has meant everything,” Stricker said. “He’s been there, unbelievable supporter of the event. When I come float an idea by he’s all-in … he’s a good friend.”

Officials from AmFam, the PGA Tour Champions and Stricker gathered Wednesday afternoon to announce the tournament was extended as a PGA Tour Champions event through 2027, and that University Ridge Golf Course would continue being its site. The seven-year extension begins with this year’s event, which runs Friday-Sunday.

The original agreement between AmFam and the PGA Tour Champions was set to expire this year, but representatives from the tournament and the tour said an extension was essentially a done deal early last year, but when last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, the group delayed an announcement.

Officials from both sides said they're confident the tournament will continue growing and another extension beyond 2027 will occur.