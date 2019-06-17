The advice from officials at the PGA Tour was clear when offered to organizers of the American Family Insurance Championship leading up to the inaugural event in 2016.
A tournament can have a great experience for players inside the ropes, but if it wants to last, it needs to put on a show with a much wider scope.
Those who plan the Madison stop on the PGA Tour Champions circuit have gone back to that tip each year as they have considered ways to broaden the tournament and expand its charitable reach.
For the 2019 installment, it's easier than ever to be a part of the event without seeing a swing at University Ridge Golf Course.
The AmFam tournament added a charity run to the front end of its 10-day schedule, which already involved multiple Madison venues targeting different demographics.
"Every year, we've tried to add more and more elements beyond the game of golf," said Nate Pokrass, the AmFam tournament director. "Of course, we want you to come out and watch the tournament and see some world-class golf. But if golf's not of your interest but you believe in all the charities and what we're doing, how else can you get involved?"
The menu is plentiful beyond the three days of tournament golf that anchors the festivities. The UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Center Race for Research on Saturday was the newest item, joining a sold-out downtown concert, a program that raises funds for each birdie carded and other golf opportunities.
Adding new groups
The idea of incorporating a 5-kilometer run into the tournament has bounced around with tournament organizers for a few years. Other PGA Tour events have been successful with them, and the AmFam Championship brass had a natural connection with the University of Wisconsin cross country teams' Thomas Zimmer Championship Course adjacent to University Ridge.
Still, Pokrass said that they considered staging the running event Downtown or on the morning of one of the tournament days before locking in the Zimmer course for the 5k run or one-mile walk on the Saturday before the golf starts.
"It made sense to have it stand on its own but really kick off our week in that sense," Pokrass said. "We thought it was the right time to get it right at the beginning of the week and start that week off on the right foot."
UW Carbone's Race for Research has raised more than $700,000 since starting in 2010, and collaborating with the AmFam tournament was a way to expand.
For the tournament, it also was a way to appeal to different demographic groups beyond golf enthusiasts.
"There's obviously the core passionate group that believes in Carbone Cancer Center and all the research they're doing in wanting to help those efforts," Pokrass said. "But there's the running community as well.
"So it definitely is going to expose it to a different demo, and then we hope they stick around and come watch golf later in the weekend, or even if you watch it on TV at home or just be aware of what's going on. We like the aspect that it is bringing out a broader demographic and just combines that with our golf and our concert mix."
Concert proves popular
The tournament's first foray outside of the golf course happened in its second year, 2017, when it held a concert at Breese Stevens Field on the night of the opening round. Darius Rucker was the headliner that year, with REO Speedwagon (and a guest DJ set by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018).
But the idea grew out of a small, on-course music performance for sponsors and volunteers that was part of the inaugural 2016 tournament.
"We knew in that moment we needed to make it a public show," Pokrass said. "And we debated: Do we do it out here (at the course) or Downtown? And while out here could work, we also thought, as we wanted to embrace the entire community, let's get Downtown."
Toby Keith is atop the bill for this Friday's concert, with 38 Special and Krystal Keith backing. The 10,000 tickets sold out in early May.
Pokrass said organizers are convinced they've found the right mix of classic rock and country to make the concert "an event in the fabric of the community."
"So almost regardless of who's playing, people know it's a fun evening," he said. "Last year, we surprised everybody with Shaq. So they're just like, let's get to the show. Let's see what excitement's going to go on. A lot of the players always want to come. A lot of our special guests that are in town for the week usually want to come to the show."
Eyes on future
The tournament has raised more than $4.7 million for the American Family Children's Hospital and other charities in three years. After a donation program for each birdie recorded during the tournament benefited Alzheimer's disease research last year, the scope widened in 2019.
Birdies for Health, an online donation portal, now benefits five causes at UW Health and represents the tournament expanding its reach beyond the course or the city.
"To give back to the hospital, to give back to all these various charities ... we're touching a lot of people, which really means a lot to my family and everybody involved," tournament host Steve Stricker said.
With the AmFam tournament organizers, there's always a next step, and Pokrass and his team keep their eyes open for what's working at other events.
Pokrass is especially interested in ways the European Tour brings fans closer to the players during the tournament rounds. There has been talk of bringing food trucks to the course to provide more of a taste of Madison.
They're also looking for ways to keep pushing the boundaries of the tournament outside the course.
"The challenge is fun," Pokrass said. "Our tournament team already sits around, and as we're building this year, we're like, 'Let's look at this for next year.'
"We've got to run a core good golf tournament to make sure the players keep coming back. But how do we do all the activities around it that are fun, engaging and make sense, that feel integrated, that don't feel real isolated?"
Finding them can be the key to making the AmFam tournament a long-term fixture of the Madison summer.