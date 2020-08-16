State Open golf: Sam Anderson, of Stoughton and the Badgers, is coming in hot

The week prior, Anderson finished fifth in the Wisconsin State Amateur at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills, shooting a 10-over-par 290 over four rounds.

Everything felt good, Anderson said, as he took to The Oaks for his qualifying round.

“Being from Stoughton, it was a really close drive so it was nice to be able to sleep in my bed,” Anderson said. “I was paired up with a professor at the University of Wisconsin and an assistant at University Ridge (the Badgers’ home course), which is my second home most of the time. So it was very relaxed.”

He started with a birdie on his first hole, No. 10, and added three more on Nos. 14, 15 and 18 for a 31 on the back nine. Next came long putts for birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 and another for an eagle on No. 3. He three-putted for a bogey on the par-3 fifth hole, but wrapped up his round with a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 9.

While Anderson normally spends much of his spring at University Ridge, he didn’t this spring because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of much of the spring portion of the Badgers’ season. He played in all five fall tournaments and both spring tournaments and led the team with a season average of 72.55 strokes, second-best in program history.