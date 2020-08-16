You are the owner of this article.
State Open golf: Sam Anderson, of Stoughton and the Badgers, is coming in hot
PREVIEW | 100th ANNUAL WISCONSIN STATE OPEN GOLF

State Open golf: Sam Anderson, of Stoughton and the Badgers, is coming in hot

College golf photo: University of Wisconsin's Sam Anderson

University of Wisconsin golfer Sam Anderson

 CONTRIBUTED -- University of Wisconsin

Samuel Anderson will take the course at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club today with all the confidence in the world.

And all the competition in Wisconsin.

The time has arrived for the 100th annual Wisconsin State Open Championship, set for Monday through Wednesday at the venerable Wauwatosa course.

The field for the three-day event is so deep and talented, Wisconsin PGA Executive Director Joe Stadler called it “probably the best … we’ve ever had.”

And Anderson — a Stoughton native and senior-to-be on the University of Wisconsin men’s golf team — would like nothing more than to earn a place among the best of them.

“I love the Mounds. I’m really big on golf course architecture. I’m kind of a historian,” Anderson said. “The architect (Seth Raynor) is one of my favorites. I’m excited that I get to play a course that I love with so much on the line.”

It’ll be the second State Open for Anderson, who made the cut in the 2018 event but faded on the final day. This year, Anderson had to qualify for his spot in the 155-player field, made up of both professionals and amateurs. He opened plenty of eyes while doing so.

In an Aug. 3 qualifier at The Oaks in Cottage Grove, Anderson made two eagles, six birdies and a bogey for a round of 9-under-par 62 that set the course record by three strokes.

The week prior, Anderson finished fifth in the Wisconsin State Amateur at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills, shooting a 10-over-par 290 over four rounds.

Everything felt good, Anderson said, as he took to The Oaks for his qualifying round.

“Being from Stoughton, it was a really close drive so it was nice to be able to sleep in my bed,” Anderson said. “I was paired up with a professor at the University of Wisconsin and an assistant at University Ridge (the Badgers’ home course), which is my second home most of the time. So it was very relaxed.”

He started with a birdie on his first hole, No. 10, and added three more on Nos. 14, 15 and 18 for a 31 on the back nine. Next came long putts for birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 and another for an eagle on No. 3. He three-putted for a bogey on the par-3 fifth hole, but wrapped up his round with a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 9.

While Anderson normally spends much of his spring at University Ridge, he didn’t this spring because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of much of the spring portion of the Badgers’ season. He played in all five fall tournaments and both spring tournaments and led the team with a season average of 72.55 strokes, second-best in program history.

That performance dropped his career average to 74.56 strokes per round, eighth on the Badgers’ all-time list.

But that wasn’t enough work for Anderson. After the Badgers’ spring season was called off, Anderson took what might best be called an extended spring break — thanks in large part to the university’s pivot to virtual learning.

“I packed up the bags and went down to Florida to work with my swing coach and stay with my mentor,” Anderson said. “While everything was going on in the world around us, I was fortunate to be able to have (people) who allowed me to stay with them and get ready for a good summer.”

The Badgers’ fall season already has been wiped out by COVID-19, but that isn’t changing Anderson’s plans. I’m planning to move to Florida after senior year to begin chasing a professional career,” he said.

He’ll also keep busy by taking part in some fall tournaments, pulled together by the Golf Coaches Association of America and others to cater to collegiate golfers left without a fall season. “I have eight tournaments coming up between September and January,” he said.

For the next few days, though, the State Open will be Anderson’s focus.

“I was looking at the (list of players) last week, and it’s awesome that there’s such a good field,” he said. “Daniel Woltman (the two-time champion seeking a fifth overall title), Hunter Eichhorn, Harrison Ott, Piercen Hunt, Tyler Leach, Mark Wilson … (State Amateur winner) Thomas Longbella and so many others. …

“That’s a good field. It should be a lot of fun.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Just some of the other favorites heading into the 100th annual Wisconsin State Open, which begins Monday at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa. Comments are provided by Wisconsin PGA Executive Director Joe Stadler, who calls this year’s field “probably the best … we’ve ever had”:

• Dan Woltman, Beaver Dam: The former Watertown Luther Prep and University of Wisconsin standout is the tournament’s two-time defending champion and is seeking what would be a record-tying fifth overall title. “He’s always a threat. He has not played well on the Korn Ferry Tour (one step below the PGA Tour), and he’ll be the first to tell you that, but I expect that he’ll play well here,” Stadler said.

• Skip Kendall, Windermere, Fla.: The Milwaukee product and Glendale Nicolet graduate played golf at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and earned more than 25 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. He won the State Open in 1988 and 1989.

• Mark Wilson, Elmhurst, Ill.: The Menomonee Falls native played at the University of North Carolina and turned professional in 1997, winning three Hooters Tour events before joining the PGA Tour in 2003, where he won four events. He won the State Open in 2001. “Skip and Mark, I expect one or both of them to be in it,” Stadler said. “I don’t think they play as much as they used to, but anyone as good as them should always be in it.”

• Harrison Ott, Brookfield: The Milwaukee Marquette product recently wrapped up his junior year at Vanderbilt University and advanced to the round of 16 in the 2020 U.S. Amateur before bowing out last week. He won the 2018 Wisconsin State Amateur. “He’s coming off a great showing in the U.S. Amateur and will be ready to go,” Stadler said.

• Neil Johnson, River Falls: A 15-year veteran of the PGA’s various mini-tours, Johnson was able to make the State Open field after the Mackenzie tour/PGA Tour-Canada canceled its 2020 season. Johnson was the 2005 Wisconsin State Golf Association Player of the Year. He led Gustavus Adolphus to an NCAA Division III team championship in 2004 and was a four-time All-American.

• Jim Schuman, Scottsdale, Ariz.: The Madison native has built a solid reputation as one of the state’s top golf teachers and has been named Wisconsin PGA Senior Player of the Year five straight times and overall Member Player of the Year three times in a row. The 1996 and 1999 State Open champ (who took third last year) will be playing on his home course, as he splits the year teaching at Bluemound Golf and Country Club and in Scottsdale, Arizona.

• Charlie Delsman, Colgate: The former Hartland Arrowhead star, a three-time All-State pick and two-time state Player of the Year, has spent more than a decade playing Florida’s mini-tours and now works as a caddie in Wisconsin (at Sand Valley Resort in the town of Rome, near Nekoosa) and Florida. He has raised eyebrows this summer, shooting a 13-under-par 60 on Sand Valley’s Mammoth Dunes course, a 7-under 44 on the complex’s 17-hole, par-3 course and a 61 at the original Sand Valley course.

• Max Hosking, Madison: The former Madison La Folletteand Northern Illinois University standout won the 2017 State Open and is a professional mini-tour veteran.

Tags

