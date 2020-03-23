Madison area golf courses brace for state's decision on their essential status amid COVID-19 closures

A message left with Park Division public information officer Ann Shea on Monday wasn’t returned.

Some courses, like Bridges, already opened this year with new parameters in place to fight COVID-19. Iverson said customers pre-paid online, were restricted to one person per cart and practice facilities like the driving range and putting and chipping greens were closed to prevent congregation points. Her staff also made changes on the course, such as placing PVC pipe in holes so balls didn’t go all the way in, removing the rakes and sanitizing carts thoroughly after rounds.

“We’ve done everything so that when you come out on the golf course you don’t need to touch anything anyone else has touched,” Iverson said. “Basically, the national golf association is calling it, ‘park and play.’ So you can just park in the parking lot, get out, go play and not have to be in contact with anyone.”

Evers posted a thread on Twitter when announcing the safer at home order and one tweet, the first-term governor wrote, “You can still get out and walk the dogs—it’s good exercise and it’s good for everyone’s mental health—but please don’t take any other unnecessary trips.”

Iverson believes the same mental health benefit can be said for golf courses that adjust to the novel coronavirus like hers has.