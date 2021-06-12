After gaffe on 18, Jerry Kelly 2 strokes behind AmFam leader Miguel Angel Jiménez

“Tomorrow, probably the most important club is going to be the club No. 15, this one,” Jiménez said pointing to his head.

While Kelly and Jiménez’s battle lit up the front nine, Furyk — the third member of that group — kept pace by going 2 under on the front nine. He caught fire, especially with his putter, after the turn and birdied 11, 13 and 14.

His only blemish on the way in was a bogey on the par-3 17th, where he said he hit his tee shot too far to the right and landed in a greenside bunker.

“I was, I don't know, four shots behind for a long time and then I kind of started creeping up on the back nine with those three birdies,” Furyk said. “So it was a good day to try to get some position and get ready for Sunday, so it will be a shootout tomorrow with a bunch of guys with a chance to win.”

Couples also tore up the back nine playing in the group ahead of Kelly, Jiménez and Furyk. He birdied Nos. 11, 13, 15 and 17 to pull within one stroke of the lead.

“I will say it doesn't make you play better, but I saw the guys behind me were playing some pretty darn good golf,” Couples said. “I think at one time they were maybe 9, 9 or 10 under and I was at 6. I made a little roll, caught up to them.”