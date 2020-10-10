Zero-sum game? Packers’ ability to avoid turnovers has helped fuel 4-0 start

“Guys are pretty mindful of it,” LaFleur said. “Certainly there is a fine line when you talk about it, because you still want your quarterback to be aggressive, especially in the pass game down the field. And he’s shown that, so that is awesome when you have a guy that knows when to cut it loose and we certainly have that in Aaron. But it takes everyone being mindful of that ball security. Obviously, anybody that touches the ball has got to hold that ball high and tight. So, our guys take it to heart and they've done an outstanding job with that.”

Added offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, after rapping his knuckles on his desk and commanding everyone on his Zoom call to do the same: “It has to be a primary focus on everybody in the building, anybody that works here. Everybody has to preach it. Every time somebody has the ball (in practice), you have to make sure that they're feeling somebody potentially trying to punch it out or just anything that can cause you to just grip it a little bit tighter.

“We want them to always be over-cautious on that because it is the No. 1 statistic that causes wins and losses win this league. I think it's just something you have to preach over and over. And when the guys get bored of it, it doesn't matter. Say it again. Say it again. Over and over and over again.”