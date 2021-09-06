Za’Darius Smith returns to practice — but will Packers’ star edge rusher be ready for Saints?

GREEN BAY — After taking part in exactly one practice throughout training camp because of a mysterious back injury, Za’Darius Smith was on the field with his Green Bay Packers teammates Monday afternoon at Clarke Hinkle Field.

Whether the Packers’ star edge rusher will be out there at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Sunday when the Packers open the 2021 season against the New Orleans Saints remains to be seen.

“We’re hopeful,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

LaFleur, speaking before practice, said the hope was Smith would go through individual drills, which is exactly what he did during the portion of practice open to reporters. Whether he did more after the media was ushered out is unknown.

Asked what he knew about the injury, LaFleur replied: “I know what it is. I don’t know exactly how it happened, but I know what it is.”

Smith has not spoken with reporters during training camp, so he has not addressed the nature of the back injury or how or when it occurred. He started camp on the non-football injury list, which would indicate it happened between the end of the team’s offseason program and the start of camp. Wanting to collect on his $750,000 workout bonus, Smith did take part in the in-person organized team activity practices and mandatory minicamp.