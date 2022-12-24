Youth movement: As Packers aim to win out, rookie draft picks will play vital roles

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers was right. As he often is.

It had been suggested to the Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback — in the wake of what a host of rookies had done during the team’s prime-time victory over the Los Angeles Rams a few days earlier on “Monday Night Football” — that having so many first-year players playing key late-season roles was a rarity during Rodgers’ 18-year career.

“Is it?” Rodgers responded, never one to accept a question’s flawed premise. “Maybe not showing up like that, but there’s been a lot of years where I feel like young guys have played some roles for us. I might not say ‘key’ roles, but …”

Indeed, for much of late general manager Ted Thompson’s tenure, the Packers had plenty of youngsters on the field late in seasons after injuries struck. But oftentimes, those young players were practice-squad call-ups. And they struggled.

So … how about rookie draft picks? Better?

“Draft picks,” Rodgers agreed. “OK. Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Once the proper parameters had been established, the question was this: How does Rodgers feel about what the rookie draft class can contribute during the 6-8 Packers’ final three must-win games, starting with Sunday’s difficult road test against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium?

“Like I was starting to say, we’ve always relied on young guys. I think late in the year when there’s injuries and stuff, you’re going to have more of those guys with opportunities,” Rodgers explained. “That’s what we’ve obviously wanted to see from them throughout the season. But it’s a learning process, there’s a rookie wall guys have to deal with, it’s a long rookie season.

“It was fun to see those guys show up the other night.”

And show up they did.

On offense, rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs (five catches for 55 yards) and Christian Watson (four receptions for 46 yards) led the team in receiving, while rookie Zach Tom started again at left tackle while five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari recovers from an emergency appendectomy.

On defense, inside linebacker Quay Walker had five solo tackles, a sack and forced a fumble, while outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare had a sack (giving him three on the season). And defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who had played sparingly for much of the season, had a half sack and stopped running back Cam Akers for no gain on back-to-back fourth-quarter plays.

“It’s great just to have those rookies being able to contribute,” veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb said. “For our room especially, it’s a different situation now than when I came in (in 2011). I came in, I was fifth on the (depth) chart, I could learn from those guys and play five to 10 snaps a game. They’re playing a lot of meaningful football and it’s nice to see their growth through the season.”

Entering Sunday’s game, Walker, the first of the Packers’ two first-round picks, has seen the most extensive action of any of the rookies, playing 711 snaps on defense (82.4%).

Because injuries have sidelined each of them at different times this season, Doubs (435 snaps, 48.1%) and Watson (392 snaps, 43.3%) had scarcely played together on offense until the Rams game. Doubs, a fourth-round pick, has 36 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns; Watson, a second-round pick, has 29 receptions for 447 yards and seven TDs.

Tom, a fourth-round pick, has made four spot starts (three at left tackle, one at left guard) and will start in Bakhtiari’s stead again against the Dolphins.

Enagbare, a fifth-round pick, became the starter opposite veteran edge rusher Preston Smith when Rashan Gary suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee at Detroit on Nov. 6 and has now played 366 defensive snaps (42.4%).

And Wyatt, the second of the Packers’ two first-rounders, has played only 134 snaps (15.5%) but has seen an uptick in his playing time of late, playing 67 of those snaps in the past five games.

The only player out of the Packers’ first seven picks who hasn’t contributed this season was offensive lineman Shaun Rhyan, a third-round pick from UCLA who played only one special-teams snap all season before being suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Asked whether he envisioned so many of his rookie draft picks being in vital roles down the stretch, coach Matt LaFleur replied: “I try to go into it with a pretty much open mind and just kind of let it play out. But certainly, there’s some rookies that you expect immediate impact from.

“It’s our job as coaches to push them to be their best and try to acclimate them as quickly as possible to help, to allow them to contribute to the success of our team. (But) I’d say the learning curve could be a little bit different for every position. … And we’re at a part of the season where you always tell ‘em — and I know it cliché — but, ‘You’re no longer a rookie.’”

Just as it would be wrong to label a rookie draft pick a “bust” after 14 games of his rookie season, it’s perilous to get too over-the-moon excited about what the youngsters have done so well so far. To be sure, there are more growing pains to be had in addition to more great moments to come.

But given some high-profile draft-day misses in recent years, the early contributions are early indicators GM Brian Gutekunst — a Thompson disciple — made some smart selections in the spring.

“I feel like about halfway through the season, most of us were talking, ‘Yeah, stuff’s starting to come faster. That rookie stuff is pretty much over with,’” Enagbare said. “Collectively, we definitely feel like we are the future. Each piece we drafted has had a role this year, and we’re all trying to grow in it and be focal points for this team and help us win.”

For a team that is trying to avoid a rebuild and instead retool its roster on the fly while Rodgers is still at quarterback, those immediate contributions need to be followed up with significant growth moving forward.

If they following the approach the even-keeled Doubs does, they just might be the class that serves as the cornerstone of a contender for years to come.

“A lot of us rookies here, we get together from time to time just to hang out. It feels good to have some of the rookies here continue to work every single day of those football journey,” Doubs said.

“This is only my first year in, but I feel like, being a young player in the NFL, sometimes players at my age can get very arrogant, lose sight of the grind. I’m praying that I just stay as humble as I can.

“If you don’t stay humble, chances are things will start to go sideways for you. Whether things are up high, middle or low, I try to be the same person I just try to learn from a lot of people.”