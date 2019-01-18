GREEN BAY — There is clearly a youth movement afoot on the third floor of the Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field headquarters.

That’s where the team’s coaches have their offices, and it’s becoming obvious that rookie head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t afraid to assemble a staff closer in age to the millennials who fill his team’s roster.

Not only do the Packers have a pair of under-40 coaches in charge of their offense — the 39-year-old LaFleur and 39-year-old offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett — but the team is expected to hire 35-year-old Adam Stenavich to coach the offensive line.

NBC Sports Bay Area first reported Friday that Stenavich, the San Francisco 49ers’ assistant offensive line coach, will be the Packers’ line coach. An NFL source said Friday afternoon that Stenavich, a Marshfield native who spent time on the Packers’ practice squad in 2006 and went to camp with the team in 2007, is likely the pick but that his hiring had not yet been finalized. The Packers didn’t announce any hirings Friday.

Stenavich started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Michigan in 2012 and has just two years of NFL coaching experience, having joined the 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan — one of LaFleur’s closest coaching friends and influences — in 2017. LaFleur’s connection to Stenavich dates back to 2008 and 2009, when Stenavich went to training camp with the Houston Texans while LaFleur was an offensive quality control coach.

Stenavich makes sense because he is well-versed in the zone-blocking scheme Shanahan’s offense employs — and the scheme LaFleur is expected to use, too — but his arrival would mark a departure from the Packers’ preference for veteran line coaches. Stenavich would succeed 54-year-old James Campen. After coaching the Packers’ line for the past decade, Campen is now the associate head coach/offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns.

On the defensive side of the ball, a league source confirmed multiple reports — the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was first with the news — that the Packers will hire Kirk Olivadotti to coach linebackers. Olivadotti would join defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, whose return is expected.

Like LaFleur and Hackett, the 45-year-old Olivadotti is the son of a coach — Tom Olivadotti, who coached in the NFL for 20 years with the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and three other clubs. Most of the younger Olivadotti’s coaching career has been spent with the Washington Redskins, with stints as defensive quality control assistant (2000-’01, ‘04), defensive backs coach (2002-’03), special teams assistant (2004-’06), linebackers coach (2007-’09), defensive assistant (2010) and linebackers coach (2014-’18). He overlapped with LaFleur in 2010, when LaFleur was the Redskins’ quarterbacks coach.

The Packers are in the market for linebackers coaches after they parted ways with outside linebackers coach Winston Moss last month, and with inside linebackers coach Patrick Graham expected to join the Miami Dolphins’ staff as defensive coordinator.

It’s unclear whether Olivadotti will coach all linebackers or just inside linebackers. Since shifting to a 3-4 defense under Dom Capers in 2009, the Packers have split the coaching duties at linebacker. Longtime assistant Scott McCurley, a smart, young, versatile coach who has served in various capacities on the defensive staff during his 11 years in Green Bay, is not returning.

Also on defense, a league source said Jason Simmons, who coached the secondary last season after working as the assistant special teams coach, will return.

Meanwhile, ESPN.com reported that Luke Getsy, who was the Packers’ offensive quality control coach (2014-’15) and wide receivers coach (2016-’17), interviewed with LaFleur this week but left without signing a contract. He talked with LaFleur about coaching wide receivers or quarterbacks. The 34-year-old Getsy left the Packers following the 2017 season to become the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Mississippi State.

Extra points

Another veteran coach from the Packers’ previous staff found a new home Friday, as the Carolina Panthers named ex-Packers offensive passing-game coordinator Jim Hostler as wide receivers coach. Hostlerjoined the Packers last year as a veteran voice on the offensive side of the ball, where David Raih replaced Getsy as wide receivers coach. Raih was not retained by LaFleur and joined the Arizona Cardinals as their wide receivers coach earlier in the week. … The Browns officially announced the hiring of ex-Packers assistants Joe Whitt, who will be their defensive passing-game coordinator and secondary coach, and Jeff Blasko, who’ll assist Campen on the offensive line. Neither were retained by LaFleur.