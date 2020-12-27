'You shouldn't be here': J.J. Watt delivers impassioned speech on importance of effort in NFL

Saying he and and his teammates have the "greatest job in the world," J.J. Watt railed against the lack of effort from his fellow players as the Houston Texans fell to 4-11 on the season with a 37-31 loss to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The three-time NFL defensive player of the year didn't hold anything back after being asked during the postgame news conference about how he and his teammates could bounce back next week against the Tennessee Titans in the final week of the regular season.

"We're professional athletes getting paid a whole lot of money," Watt said. "If you can't come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you're supposed to do, you should not be here.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is a job. We are getting paid a whole lot of money. There are a lot of people that watch us and invest their time and their money into buying our jerseys and buying a whole bunch of (expletive), and they care about it. They care every single week. We're in Week 16 and we're 4-11 and there's fans that watch this game, that show up to the stadium, that put in time and energy and effort and care about this.