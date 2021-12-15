'You clean house': As Bears' systemic failures continue, massive changes seem inevitable

To fix a bottom-five offense and bring out the best in Fields, the Bears will have to devote significant resources to so many things. Adding weapons. Bolstering the offensive line. Learning what Fields does best and where he's most comfortable.

And, yes, whoever is making the Bears' biggest decisions heading into 2022 will need an innate feel for how to connect Fields with a play caller with whom he meshes, a teacher and creative thinker who understands how Fields sees the game.

"That," Warner said, "is key. Because if you're in a spot where you're trying to design plays for a quarterback who doesn't see the game the same way (as you), it may be a great play that has worked for years, but if it doesn't fit into (the quarterback's) mindset and he can't see it the right way, he's always going to be fighting that play."

To that end, there's a science and a feel that goes into blending a quarterback's skill set with his mindset and marrying that to the offense.