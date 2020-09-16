You can't say the crowds influenced rusty NFL officials

"It was definitely different," Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "I think the biggest thing was the TV timeouts feel like they're forever. It's just super quiet in there. We had a couple of guys get injured and every time someone got injured they'd turn the noise off in the stadium and it was crazy quiet."

The sea of empty seats put Patriots receiver Julian Edelman in a reflective mood.

"Honestly, it reminded me of the times I was back at the College of San Mateo, my junior college," Edelman said. "It was a full love-of-the-game type mentality out there. You could hear the other guys, everybody could hear each other. It was about going out and playing the game that you love. It was obviously unfortunate that we don't have any fans. That energy and getting to go out there in front of 75,000 people is amazing, but it brought you almost kind of back.

"It was weird. It brought me back at least to high school, junior college, college. My college, we didn't really sell out that much, so it felt like that."

Aaron Rodgers capitalized on an empty US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to use his famous hard count as if he were at Lambeau Field during the Packers' 43-34 win over the Vikings, where the Gjallarhorn was silenced for the first time.