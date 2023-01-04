You can’t compartmentalize it': Packers prep for Lions while Damar Hamlin remains in their thoughts

GREEN BAY — Randall Cobb hasn’t slept well the last few nights. And he knows he’s not the only NFL player struggling with the thoughts and fears he’s grappling with.

The Green Bay Packers veteran wide receiver has experienced all kinds of injuries during his 12 seasons in the NFL, and he recounted some of them as he stood at his locker Wednesday afternoon, trying to simultaneously prepare for the Packers’ de facto playoff game in Sunday night’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field and also process the maelstrom of emotions he’s felt since seeing Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse during “Monday Night Football.”

“You can’t compartmentalize it," Cobb said. “It was really difficult to see.”

Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest and was administered CPR on the field, was reportedly improving on Wednesday while still in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Although he remained in critical condition, he had shown the signs of progress doctors were hoping to see after he went down during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Monday night.

For Cobb, the images not only of Hamlin but of his grief-stricken, overwhelmed teammates sobbing on the field have shaken him, but also forced him to consider the risks he takes each time he steps on the field.

He suffered a punctured lung during a 2015 NFC divisional playoff game in Arizona and left the stadium in an ambulance. He has missed time with myriad significant but less serious injuries such as sprained knees and ankles or separated shoulders. And he’s been on the field to see teammates leave on backboards because of neck injuries, such as safety Nick Collins in 2011 in Carolina when Cobb was a rookie, and tight end Jermichael Finley in 2013 at Lambeau Field.

Cobb and his wife, Aiyda, have two young sons, Caspian and Cade, and the 32-year-old Cobb, who has put off any decisions about retirement or continuing to play until after the season ends, has thought a lot about them, too.

“I can’t sit here and deny that those thoughts go through my head. That’s one of the reasons I’m up at night, these past couple nights,” Cobb said. “Me and my wife have conversations about it. You don’t expect to see anything like that.

“This is a violent game we play. It’s tough. It’s tough. I really can’t put it into words, the emotions I’ve been feeling personally the past few days.”

He is not alone. Many of Cobb’s teammates were struggling with the same thoughts on Wednesday, even with their win-or-go-home matchup with the Lions looming.

After addressing the team himself, coach Matt LaFleur had head trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel speak to players before practice to discuss the support options they have at their disposal as well as emphasizing the medical resources that are in place at every game should a situation like Hamlin’s occur.

LaFleur also scheduled an optional post-practice team meeting with Dr. Chris Carr, the team’s director of performance psychology and team behavioral health clinician, wanting players who needed to talk more about their feelings to have an outlet to do so.

“The thing about it is, I think every team is dealing with this right now. I mean, we all are,” LaFleur said, adding he texted with Bills coach Sean McDermott and talked on the phone with Bengals coach Zac Taylor, as the two worked together with the Los Angeles Rams and remain friends. “It speaks to the brotherhood of this league and how important these guys are to one another and the compassion that we have for one another.

“We play a contact sport, so that’s unfortunately an inherent risk, although you don’t see it. I mean, I’ve never seen it in my lifetime. It just shows you the risks that are involved potentially.”

Most players who spoke Wednesday indicated their biggest struggle was with the severity of Hamlin’s situation and that it falls well beyond the norms of the risks they already knew they were taking.

“Every football would agree that we’ve accepted ACL injuries, broken bones, (torn) ligaments. We’ve all accepted that,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. “But something like that? Ain’t nobody accepted that. Nobody in the game is thinking something like that could happen. ACL? Concussion? Yeah. But that?

“I’m glad they stopped the game, because I wouldn’t have played. They could have fined me whatever they wanted to. I wasn’t going back out there.”

Added offensive lineman Luke Tenuta, a sixth-round pick by the Bills earlier this season who spent training camp on the team with Hamlin: “You just see some of those guys who you never thought you’d see cry, and when they’re showing that type of emotion on the field, you know it’s not good. You feel for all those guys and everyone involved. It’s incredibly sad.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who spoke at length about how he felt during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, said Wednesday he has exchanged more text messages with Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Rodgers also said he remains “a little shook up” and that he had been hoping to hear more extensive, positive updates about his recovery.

Meanwhile, Rodgers took the league to task for what he believes is the NFL’s less-than-authentic concern about player safety.

“Look, I think from (CBA) negotiations that happened a few years ago, it's pretty evident that the league ‘talks’ about player safety,” Rodgers said. “But they added an extra game that was all about money. It had nothing to do with player safety. … This was a black eye for the league and (it’s) got to do better next time.”

Safety and special-teams ace Dallin Leavitt found himself wrestling with many of the same emotions as his teammates, including thinking of his wife, Josie, and their daughter.

But for him, there was an additional layer: His father, Jared, played college football at BYU and suffered a neck injury during a 1990 game at Oregon.

“It’s a violent game, and things happen. We all know that. But you have to take the same approach,’” said Leavitt, who admitted he was thinking about altering his wrap-up tackling style to protect himself from hitting with his chest, to instead bear more force on his shoulders.

“I don’t know if it’s something we want to dwell on. What, are we just not going to play anymore? It’s so traumatic, and you feel so bad for him and his family, but you can’t think like that.

“My dad didn’t die, but when he broke his neck playing the game. So that’s something I’ve always been conscious of, because of my dad. He still has full function of his body. I asked him, ‘Did it make you feel like you wanted to step away from the game?’ And he said, ‘No. It’s crazy, but the only thing I ever wanted to do was play again.’”