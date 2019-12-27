1,000 (yards) + 20 (touchdowns) = A breakout season for Packers’ Aaron Jones

The Packers (12-3) and can clinch a first-round playoff bye with a victory. They could also earn the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed with a win and if the Seattle Seahawks win at home on Sunday night over the San Francisco 49ers.

“The most important thing is this game. Once the end of the season is over, we can assess how many touchdowns I have then. The most important thing is getting this win and getting that bye,” said Jones, whose 19 touchdowns (16 rushing, three receiving) are tied for second-most in a single season in franchise history with Jim Taylor’s 19 TDs (all rushing) in 1962. Jones has surpassed wide receiver Sterling Sharpe’s 18 TDs in 1994 (all receiving) and receiver Don Hutson’s 17 TDs in 1942.

“Of course you think of (the records), but at the end of the day, it's bigger than me. It's a team sport. So I can accomplish something, but I want our team to accomplish something even more special.”

Asked which record would mean more to him, Jones replied, “Not a lot of people score 20 touchdowns, but not a lot of people rush for 1,000 yards. I feel like that's kind of something that's hard to do, a little overlooked in the league. But that's a head-scratcher right there. Can I get back to you on that one?”