XFL announces 'shut down' due to COVID-19, league's future in doubt

The XFL “shut down” in full Friday after canceling the remainder of its inaugural season in March due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The news came via a conference call with employees, who were informed they will be paid through Sunday, according to media reports. League office and team employees posted on social media that they had been laid off.

The XFL had stated it was committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years, but Friday’s news appears to be contrary to that belief.

Three former University of Wisconsin football players — linebacker Garret Dooley, defensive back Darius Hillary and wide receiver Tanner McEvoy — were part of the league this season. Hillary had 17 tackles and three passes defended, Dooley tallied two tackles and forced a fumble, while McEvoy had one catch for 11 yards this season.

The XFL was a second attempt by Vince McMahon, the chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment, to launch a spring football league. The eight-team league played five weeks of its 10-week regular season.