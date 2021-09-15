Wrong page? Same page? Packers defense must study up on communication after breakdowns against Saints

“I personally think we have to play it better,” LaFleur said. “I think anytime you have two DBs on the same level, then you’ve got an opportunity to get picked. So, we’ve got to get those guys on different levels. They ran the same play on the other side with Jaire and Adrian, and they were able to switch it off, no problem. I just think between Kevin and Sully in that situation, we’ve got to get them off on different levels.”

Whether the Packers’ defensive communication will improve against the Lions remains to be seen, but Barnes said Barry emphasized its importance during film sessions on Tuesday.

“There’s little things that we’ve got to correct as a defense, as players, that we watched (on tape),” Barnes said. “I think there’s a lot of things that we’re still learning. There’s always growing pains in everything that you do.”

And now, it’s on LaFleur and Barry — even if they didn’t originate that catchphrase — to get the communication issues ironed out.