Would Aaron Rodgers’ departure affect Davante Adams’ future in Green Bay?

“Obviously, I’m praying everything works out and we get him back and we can continue to go out there and continue to do stuff like we did (last season) because it’s a lot of fun doing that.”

Adams said he was on the golf course on the first day of the NFL draft when ESPN first reported publicly on his unhappiness with the team.

“(I was) trying to enjoy myself, (having) a couple brewskis out there. It’s a good day. And then I hear that and it sways it, obviously,” Adams said. “It wasn’t the best news to receive while I’m out there trying to have a good time. But it scared me a little bit. But there’s a lot of things that go into this, so I was like, ‘Let’s just calm down, let’s see what’s going on, we’ll talk to him and ultimately try to figure out what’s going on with this thing.’”

Adams said he has spoken to Rodgers recently but declined to share the contents of that conversation.

“We’ve talked a little bit. A lot is still being figured out on his end, so it’s tough for me to get into the specifics and speak on it. Obviously, I would love to,” Adams said. “(I) can’t wait until I can tell you he’s back and we’re back doing our thing we’ve been doing. But for now, you’ve got to iron out a few things.”