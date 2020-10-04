Without scheduling flexibility of other sports, COVID-19 looming large over NFL

The NFL actually caught a break scheduling-wise, if anything involving a pandemic can be considered so. Adjusting the Steelers-Titans matchup only involved moving some bye weeks and affecting one other club, the Ravens.

But given that the Titans have seen their number of positive coronavirus tests increase daily, what happens if it impacts the Week 5 game against McDermott's Bills? Perhaps that would need to be moved. But to when? Or Tennessee might have to play despite being decidedly shorthanded, a competitive disadvantage that the NFL always frowns upon when caused by outside forces.

“When we’re trying to pull off a season and it’s just a reminder how quick that can spread when people get it,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It happened to the Titans this week and you see what happens, and once that happens you do have to shut things down, and that is a huge deal. If you let that get out of hand, that would be very tough for our league finishing the season.”