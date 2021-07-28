Without new contract, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams’ focus shifts

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. And if the Green Bay Packers don’t want to make a deal that will accomplish that, then their star wideout is ready to play out this season and see what happens after that.
Speaking after the first practice of training camp Wednesday, Adams was asked whether he would consider taking less money to stay in Green Bay if quarterback Aaron Rodgers stays beyond this season. Adams’ response was quick and unambiguous.
“No, that’s not going to happen,” said Adams, who is in the final year of a four-year, $58 million extension he signed in December 2017. “(In) what other profession do you take less than what you have earned? That’s not how it goes.
“I have earned the right to be paid the highest in the league. If they don’t believe ... I just don’t want to make this thing about me too much. There’s a lot of people on this team and a lot of other people to focus on. … We had a lot of time to focus on that other stuff and now it’s time to go play ball.”
Talks between the Packers and Adams’ representatives broke down last week, and while bringing Rodgers back was thought to be enough to get the sides back to the table, that apparently won’t happen.
Adams is coming off a monster season in which he caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns despite missing 2½ games with a hamstring injury. He broke Sterling Sharpe’s franchise single-season reception record (112 in 1993), tied Sharpe’s franchise record for touchdown catches set in 1994, and wound up 145 yards shy of Jordy Nelson’s yardage record (1,519 in 2014).
“I’m not complaining about it. I’m not poor right now. I’ll be OK to get through and go and try to win a Super Bowl again,” Adams said. “That’s my main focus now. The offseason was (about) working out and trying to come to an agreement, but we weren’t able to do that. So now it’s time to lock in.”
Cobb deal done
As expected, the Packers officially reacquired veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb Wednesday evening, sending a sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans to bring Cobb back after he departed as a free agent following the 2018 season, his eighth on the team.
Cobb, one of Rodgers’ closest friends, posted a photo on social media of Lambeau Field from the skies above Green Bay as he flew into Austin Straubel Airport after the trade was made.
Cobb was set to earn $8.25 million this season, but the Texans agreed to pay $3 million of his salary while wiping the remaining $5.25 million off their salary cap. The Packers, meanwhile, restructured Cobb’s deal to add voidable years to spread the cap hit beyond this year. Cobb should count roughly $3 million against the 2021 cap.
“I’m really excited Randall’s coming back. He’s obviously a dear friend and a guy I still believe in that can really play,” Rodgers said. “To get Randall back is really special. It’s something that I talked about back in February, wanting to bring in a true slot receiver. I thought would make our offense more dynamic. I think Randall’s a dynamic player — he has been when he’s been healthy.”
Line help en route
The Packers are adding ex-Tennessee right tackle Dennis Kelly, who started all 17 games (including playoffs) at right tackle for the Titans last season, the NFL Network reported.
Without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who opened camp on the physically unable to perform list after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice last year, the Packers’ offensive line during Wednesday’s first practice of camp had Elgton Jenkins at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, rookie Josh Myers at center, Lucas Patrick at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle.
While Jenkins did play four positions across the line last season, his primary spot is left guard, where he was selected to his first Pro Bowl. Adding Kelly would allow Turner to move to left tackle if Bakhtiari isn’t ready for the Sept. 12 season opener at New Orleans.
