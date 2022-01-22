Without David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Packers' reconfigured offensive line falters against 49ers

“Obviously, when the results don’t go the way you want ‘em to go, then you’re subject to criticism. That’s just the way life is.”

Asked if he’s second-guessing the decision himself, LaFleur replied, “No. I think our coaches do a great job of and having a pretty good handle on what we want to get done and what gives us the best opportunity. When you look at the way Dennis has played this season, he did a damn good job each and every week. I know Aaron felt really comfortable with him. And I think Billy just what he brings to our team is a guy that we definitely wanted out there.

“Yosh — I know he didn’t play — has done an outstanding job when given the opportunity to play this year. These are tough decisions that you have to make. … We didn’t get it done tonight.”

It’s unclear what setbacks Bakhtiari encountered after playing 27 snaps in the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit, a cameo appearance that seemed to buoy the hopes and expectations of the offense and Rodgers.