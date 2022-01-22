Without David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Packers juggle offensive line against 49ers

GREEN BAY — The tone in Matt LaFleur’s voice throughout the week had not been encouraging.
Every time the Green Bay Packers coach was asked about five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and his readiness for Saturday night’s NFC divisional playoff matchup with the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field, his voice sounded more hopeful or wishful than confident.
Whatever fears LaFleur had during the week about Bakhtiari’s surgically repaired left tackle were realized, as Bakhtiari was inactive for the game — leading to LaFleur and the offensive coaches to juggle their line up front with the stakes at their highest.
Clearly the Packers had a contingency plan if Bakhtiari, who was listed as questionable and did not practice Tuesday or Thursday, was a no-go. But instead of playing Yosh Nijman, who started eight games at left tackle in Bakhtiari’s and Elgton Jenkins’ place during the regular season, the Packers went with two veterans: Billy Turner at left tackle and Dennis Kelly at right tackle.
Turner, the starting right tackle all season until he suffered his own knee injury against Chicago on Dec. 12, moved to left tackle in the playoffs last year, too, after Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice. He played well in an NFC divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams but struggled — as did veteran backup right tackle Ricky Wagner — in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kelly, who had taken over for the injured Turner, had played extremely well in his place, which may have been the deciding factor in why the Packers opted to shuffle their line and go with experience. But Nijman had been one of the unsung heroes of the season, and he’d more than held his own when he came in for an injured Jenkins during the Packers’ Week 3 win at San Francisco, keeping 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa at bay.
Back in the mix
Za’Darius Smith announced his presence with authority. Just ask Laken Tomlinson, the poor 49ers offensive lineman who wound up on his backside, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who ended up on his back.
Smith, activated from injured reserve on Friday and playing his first snap of game action since an 18-play cameo appearance in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints, whipped Tomlinson on the 49ers’ first third-down situation of the game on third-and-12 from the San Francisco 38-yard line. He bull-rushed Tomlinson, overpowered him to the ground, then went past him to sack Garoppolo for a 9-yard loss, leaving the 49ers with a three-and-out punt to show for their first offensive series.
Smith, who arrived at training camp with a back injury that forced him to start camp on the non-football injury list, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2019, 2020) and was a second-team All-Pro pick in 2020. He recorded a combined 26 sacks and 144 quarterback pressures those first two years, but between the back injury and being unhappy with his contract situation, Smith barely practiced during camp and then landed on injured reserve with the back injury.
Smith was designated for return from IR last week and took part in practice during both the bye week and on the days leading up to Saturday night’s game. He played 10 snaps in the first half, both as a situational third-down pass rusher but also lining up at his traditional outside linebacker spot multiple times.
Smith one of several key players who returned to action against the 49ers, with cornerback Jaire Alexander (out since Oct. 3 with a shoulder injury) and veteran outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (out since Nov. 14 with a ruptured biceps) both contributing defensively as well.
Alexander appeared in the team’s dime and seven-defensive back packages, and appeared to be shadowing 49ers versatile wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel. Alexander played four first-half snaps, while Mercilus played six.
Jonesing for atonement
While running back Aaron Jones downplayed the idea of making up for his disappointing performance in the Packers’ last playoff game — their 31-26 loss to Tampa Bay in that NFC title game a year ago — he sure played like a guy eager to make up for his costly fumble and unproductive showing.
In the first half alone, Jones accounted for a whopping 140 yards from scrimmage, catching six passes for 120 yards and running five times for 20 more yards. His biggest play was a 75-yard catch-and-run when he got behind the 49ers defense down the right sideline on third-and-3 from the Packers’ 11-yard line, catching the ball at the Green Bay 46 and sprinting to the San Francisco 14 before being tackled.