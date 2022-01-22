Without David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Packers juggle offensive line against 49ers

Kelly, who had taken over for the injured Turner, had played extremely well in his place, which may have been the deciding factor in why the Packers opted to shuffle their line and go with experience. But Nijman had been one of the unsung heroes of the season, and he’d more than held his own when he came in for an injured Jenkins during the Packers’ Week 3 win at San Francisco, keeping 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa at bay.

Back in the mix

Za’Darius Smith announced his presence with authority. Just ask Laken Tomlinson, the poor 49ers offensive lineman who wound up on his backside, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who ended up on his back.

Smith, activated from injured reserve on Friday and playing his first snap of game action since an 18-play cameo appearance in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints, whipped Tomlinson on the 49ers’ first third-down situation of the game on third-and-12 from the San Francisco 38-yard line. He bull-rushed Tomlinson, overpowered him to the ground, then went past him to sack Garoppolo for a 9-yard loss, leaving the 49ers with a three-and-out punt to show for their first offensive series.