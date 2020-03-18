Without contract signings, NFL considering delaying approval of free agent deals

Witten turns 38 in May. He had 63 catches for 529 yards and four TDs last season, and has 1,215 catches for 12,977 yards and 72 TDs in 16 seasons with Dallas.

-Philadelphia won't be keeping star safety Malcolm Jenkins, who led the Eagles' defense when it won the 2017 league title. Jenkins spent the past six of his 11 NFL seasons in Philly.

-The Bears have released outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, chosen ninth in the 2016 draft. Floyd contributed against the run and in pass coverage, but did not develop as a pass rusher. He had 18 1/2 sacks in four seasons, including a career-low three last year.

-The Tennessee Titans added edge rusher Vic Beasley Jr. on a one-year deal. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks in 2016 for the Falcons. Atlanta declined to re-sign Beasley after he got only 18 sacks combined over the past three seasons.

-The Rams declined their contract option on cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who has been the team's nickel cornerback and their top defender on slot receivers since 2017. Robey-Coleman was the defender who admittedly got away with pass interference against New Orleans receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC championship game in January 2019, leading to a change in NFL rules.