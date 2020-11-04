Without AJ Dillon, Jamaal Williams — and likely Aaron Jones — Matt LaFleur faces big game-plan challenges

“Obviously, it’s disappointing with AJ and Jamaal not being able to go, especially Jamaal because his was a contact-tracing issue, but Matt has done a good job of mixing the personnel up to find ways to get our guys on the field. And it’s really no different. So, I don’t look at it as us being hamstrung. It’s just how 2020 has gone for us.”

Perhaps, but even if this is the norm for 2020, it’s still highly unusual — and it all started with Dillon, whose COVID-19 test before Sunday’s loss to Minnesota came back positive on Monday morning. Then came the news Tuesday that Williams and inside linebacker Kamal Martin had both been deemed “high-risk close contacts” of Dillon. Per the agreed-upon NFL and NFL Players Association’s COVID-19 protocols, high-risk close contact individual must be isolated for at least five days, even if they test negative and remain asymptomatic.

Add in the fact that Jones is expected to miss his third straight game — LaFleur said Tuesday evening he would be given until game time to prove to the medical staff he can play — and the Packers will likely be down to practice-squadder Dexter Williams and returner Tyler Ervin, a versatile Swiss Army knife-type player who isn’t a traditional straight-line running back, in the backfield against the 49ers.