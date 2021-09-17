With Za’Darius Smith shut down, Packers look to Preston Smith, Rashan Gary to step up

Extra points

In his first session with reporters since Sunday’s loss, Barry struck an ultra-positive chord — despite his unit’s terrible performance in his debut as defensive coordinator. “You never have to worry about me. Promise. OK? I’m great. It’s a long season,” Barry said. “I don’t want to diminish the fact that that was definitely not the way we want to start, but guys came back in and had a great week.” … Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett downplayed a Sports Illustrated story highlighting him as a future head coach. “It’s awesome to get that kind of recognition, but it’s kind of ironic (that it came) after we got annihilated, because usually that success comes from being successful,” Hackett said. “But it’s about the next opponent — one week, one day at a time.” … Safety Darnell Savage (shoulder) practiced for the second straight day, an encouraging sign that he’ll be good to go against the Lions. … Starting right guard Lucas Patrick and tight end Josiah Deguara remained in the concussion protocol and did not practice. If Patrick isn’t cleared in time for the game, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said either Jon Runyan or Jake Hanson would start in his place. … Tight end Marcedes Lewis was given a veteran rest day off from the in-pads practice. … Rookie center Josh Myers (finger) practiced in full for the second straight day. … Ex-Packers punter JK Scott worked out for the New York Giants.