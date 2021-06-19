With Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, Packers believe pass rush is ‘in a great place’

“I’m not done. While I did make a lot of jumps, I’m still hungry and there’s still room to improve,” Gary said. “I’m taking strides day by day. I’m trying to get better day by day. That’s my mindset — just keeping everything full throttle from last year, not trying to slow down. Not one bit.”

All this happy talk notwithstanding, there are plenty of ifs here, too — if Barry’s system is more effective than that of his predecessor, Mike Pettine; if Za’Darius sustains his level of play while seeking a contract extension in the third year of his four-year, $66 million free agent deal from 2019; if a slimmer Preston leads to a more productive one; if Gary elevates his game even higher.

But as far as Mike Smith (no relation to the other Smiths) is concerned, the potential is there.

“I don't want to get too much into what we're doing, but I think you saw a lot of it the last couple years. And Joe saw some stuff that we were doing,” said Smith, who remained on staff despite head coach Matt LaFleur parting ways with Pettine after Pettine’s contract expired following the team’s NFC Championship Game loss to Tampa Bay.