With Za’Darius Smith out, Packers need Rashan Gary to step up

“You know how much I love Rashan — and I love all my guys — (but) he’s pretty damned good,” Smith began recently when asked about Gary, the first of the team’s two first-round picks (No. 12 overall) in 2019 after Smith begged the personnel staff for him throughout the pre-draft process. And profanity-wise, Smith was just getting warmed up.

“I’m not going to lie, I just gave me goosebumps just talking about him,” Smith said. “It’s just all coming together. It’s his third year. I’ve got to the point where he knows exactly what I want. He knows his rushing style, who he is, how he’s going to set people up, what his strength is, all that stuff. … It means something to him. Everything. He wants to be the best rusher, he wants to be the best stopping the run and he wants to be the best in the coverage. Ultimately, he wants to be the best 3-4 linebacker in the NFL. And I love that. He’s a damned good player..“(I) can’t cuss in here but … he’s (expletive) damned good.”