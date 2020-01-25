With ‘work to do’ to catch Super Bowl-bound 49ers, Brian Gutekunst and Packers aim to close gap, build on 2019 success

LaFleur and Gutekunst should have a better feel for what type of receiver fits the scheme best.

“For the guys you’ll have back, you know what they can do. And then you know areas of where they need to improve or where you might need to go add some pieces,” LaFleur said. “You never truly know until you’re in the trenches with these guys and on the field and put them through certain situations really what they can and cannot do.”

Gap control

After last Sunday’s loss, Rodgers admitted losing to the 49ers twice — including falling behind by a combined 50-0 in the two first halves and losing by a combined score of 74-28 — certainly indicated the Packers have a long way to go to catch the 49ers, who not only thoroughly outplayed Green Bay but also, by LaFleur’s own admission, outcoached him and his staff.

But, Rodgers added, the chasm might not be quite as large as it appeared in those two losses — and the quarterback insisted playing the 49ers in Green Bay might have yielded if not a different outcome, at least a more competitive one.