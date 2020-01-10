With wins this weekend, Packers and Vikings would meet at Lambeau for Super Bowl spot

The two border rivals have never met in the NFC title game, of course. And in doing a little historical research, I came across this nugget: this is just the third time in history that both the Vikings and Packers have even reached the division round in the same year.

They've never played each other in the division round, either — just twice in the wild card round (2012 and 2004, splitting a pair of games at Lambeau) — and they of course won't this year. The Vikings are at San Francisco on Saturday while Green Bay hosts Seattle on Sunday.

But we are just two outcomes away — wins from both teams — from an epic NFC title game. We've only come this close two other times: 1997 and 1982.

In 1997, the Packers had a bye into the division round while the Vikings made it there thanks to an upset of the Giants in the wild card round. Green Bay made it to the NFC title game, but the Vikings' run of upsets ended . at San Francisco. (The Packers beat the 49ers in the NFC title game before losing to the Broncos in the Super Bowl).

In 1982, the odd strike year in which teams played just nine regular-season games, both the Vikings and Packers won their opening round games before losing in the division round to Washington and Dallas, respectively.