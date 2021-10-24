With win over Washington, Packers ‘feel good’ about where they’re at — but know challenges loom

And that was the case again Sunday, as the offense was uneven, the defense finally got a red zone stop (four of them, actually) but ceded 430 yards to Taylor Heinicke, and the victory came against a Washington team (2-5) that is deeply flawed, like several other teams the Packers have beaten so far.

“I’ve said the record (each time) because it is fascinating to me that we could play so poorly in Week 1 and bounce back and play so much better the succeeding six weeks,” said Rodgers, who completed 27 of 35 passes against Washington for 274 yards with three touchdowns (one each to Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan), no interceptions and three sacks (127.6 rating).

“I do enjoy the energy of this team a lot. It does take a while to see personalities come out with some of the guys, but production leads to opportunity for leadership. ... And that’s when you start to figure out what type of identity your team is going to have.”

The Packers surely will find out more about what kind of team they have on Thursday night, when they travel to Arizona to face the undefeated Cardinals (7-0). The Cardinals stayed unbeaten with a 31-5 win over the Houston Texans Sunday.