With virtual offseason drawing to a close, Matt LaFleur vows to be ‘fluid, flexible’ as uncertainty reigns

“It was exceptional,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said the players will spend the remainder of the week in a “review” mode with the installations and “then they’re kind of on their own until we report back for camp.”

Told by McCarren that Bakhtiari and other veterans appreciated his approach to training camp, LaFleur replied: “It’s really two things that we told our guys. No. 1, take care of your bodies. Come back for training camp in the best possible shape. Also, it really gave us a chance, for these players, to learn the system at their own pace. It’s a credit to our coaches. It’s a credit to our players and how attentive they were. We had great communication throughout. I really do think our guys got a lot out of this.

“These guys are pros. I think it’s safe to say they’d all rather be in Green Bay, be in the building, be around each other, going out on the grass, competing on a daily basis. But it is what it is. You’ve got to make the best of it. I thought our guys really did a great job taking advantage of that. Certainly, we know the 2020 season is going to come with some high expectations. Our guys are going to embrace that and put their best foot forward.”