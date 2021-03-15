With ‘unfinished business’ in Green Bay, Aaron Jones returns to Packers on 4-year, $48 million deal

Jones had his worst game of the year in the NFC title game, finishing with 34 total yards on 10 touches, losing a costly fumble early in the third quarter and sustaining a chest injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

That clearly upset the ultra-conscientious Jones, despite having established himself as an indispensable part of coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

“He’s just a guy that just continues to get better and better as the season goes along. And it’s not always in the production, either. It’s (in) everything he does — the way he approached the daily grind, the preparation, what he does when he’s not getting the ball,” LaFleur said late in the regular season. “He is the epitome of a team player. And we sure are lucky to have a guy as dynamic as he is.”

Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2017 out of Texas-El Paso, had earned $3.9 million during his first four seasons, which included back-to-back 1,000-yard efforts the past two years. Jones played last season for a $2.1 million base salary based on the NFL’s proven-performance escalator.