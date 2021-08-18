With uncertain future, Aaron Rodgers focuses on enjoying this season: ‘I don’t want a farewell tour’

“We've grown close over the last three and a half years. He's somebody that I can respect and grew to care for,” veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis said earlier in camp. “I think his perspective on life and how he goes about his business is similar to how I feel and the energy that I want to put in the world when I get up in the morning, too. It's been a blessing for us to be able to connect and try to lead this team, and hopefully get a championship this year.”

Added Benkert: “All my friends back home know how much I admired him as a player growing up. In college, you try to find somebody you feel like you can emulate how they play. That’s what coaches say: ‘Find your skillset, find guys in the league that do it and see what you can take from your game and mold it into one.’ For me, I watched a lot of him and Matt Stafford when I was in college. To be able to learn actually what he’s doing, not just having to watch it on film and figure out, is pretty cool.”

Rodgers is in such a good place, in fact, that during breaks in the joint practices he supposedly dreads he spent time commiserating with the Jets’ quarterbacks, including rookie starter Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, and James Morgan, who is from nearby Ashwaubenon. Both Wilson, 22, and Morgan, 24, grew up idolizing Rodgers.