With uncertain future, Aaron Rodgers focuses on enjoying this season: ‘I don’t want a farewell tour’

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers opened the door and peeked out. The Green Bay Packers quarterback’s weekly get-together with reporters was about to begin Wednesday afternoon — shortly after the first of two joint practices with the New York Jets had ended — but Rodgers wasn’t quite ready.
Behind the green metal door was Tom Fanning, a member of the Packers’ public-relations staff and Rodgers’ consigliere on media matters. And knowing Rodgers’ history of speaking his mind on what he considered the uselessness of joint practices — after the Packers’ 2019 workouts with the Houston Texans, their first joint sessions since 2005 with the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers had famously said, “I wouldn't mind if they didn't do it for another 14 years” — Fanning had one last-second tidbit of advice.
“Tom just told me, 'Do not go scorched Earth about joint practices,'” Rodgers said with a smirk. “So, I'm trying my best.”
In reality, no such admonition was necessary. No, Rodgers’ position on joint practices with other NFL teams hasn’t done a complete 180°. He still thinks there’s more risk involved than he believes is worthwhile. But he acknowledged Wednesday’s work had been fruitful — “We got some good work in today,” he said — and, more importantly, there’s been a shift in his approach to both his job and his life.
That shift seemed to occur a year ago, when Rodgers appeared to be having more fun than ever before during training camp and he went through the season with a greater sense of appreciation, trying to savor every moment of what he thought might be his final season in Green Bay following the first-round selection of heir apparent Jordan Love.
Now, after an offseason of discontent and what he says was a legitimate consideration of retirement, Rodgers is nearly a month into his 17th NFL training camp and again appears to be cherishing every step of the journey.
Will he be traded after this season? Will he be back in 2022? He insists he’s not thinking about any of that. He’s living in the moment, focused on breaking through after back-to-back season-ending NFC Championship Game losses and getting back to the Super Bowl more than a decade after leading the 2010 team to the Super Bowl XLV title.
“I don’t look at it as ‘getting through’ a season. I think that’s the most important thing. I’m going to enjoy it, like I enjoyed last year,” Rodgers explained. “The reason I approached it like that (last season) is I just knew when the (Love) pick was made that the clock had started — for sure. And I thought, unless there was something in the season that really made me feel like I’m going to be here past 2021, that maybe (2020) would be my last year. I didn’t want to be going into a year with some sort of a lame duck, like I said. I didn’t think that was fair to what I accomplished and what I mean to this team — and nothing really changed in that regard.
“I’m glad that I enjoyed every moment, I’m glad that I led exactly the way I wanted to lead and looked for those conversations with certain guys that needed a pick-me-up at different times. I took the headphones off and enjoyed the surroundings and the road trips and the time with the guys. Yeah, it’s a good template (for this season), for sure.
“I don’t want a farewell tour. I don’t know what’s going to happen after the season, but I’m going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I’m getting through this. I’m going to enjoy the hell out of all of it.
“That’s why I think I have a slightly different perspective about these practices with other teams. I tongue-and-cheeked with Tom about going ‘scorched Earth.’ There is a lot of stuff to be gained from these type of practices. For me personally, the perspective through some of the work I’ve done (on myself) in the offseason and trying to just be more joyful and happier is going to allow this season to be really special and memorable, I think.”
After voicing his displeasure to general manager Brian Gutekunst and the team’s front office throughout the offseason, Rodgers reported to camp on time after skipping the entire offseason program — something he’d never done before — and held a 32-minute news conference following the first practice, laying out in painstaking detail the reasons for his unhappiness with the organization.
Since then, though, he has certainly looked like the guy he was last year, yukking it up with wide receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, having fun with (and at the expense of) rookie center Josh Myers, patiently mentoring Love and third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert, chatting during practice breaks with coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and even Gutekunst.
“We've grown close over the last three and a half years. He's somebody that I can respect and grew to care for,” veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis said earlier in camp. “I think his perspective on life and how he goes about his business is similar to how I feel and the energy that I want to put in the world when I get up in the morning, too. It's been a blessing for us to be able to connect and try to lead this team, and hopefully get a championship this year.”
Added Benkert: “All my friends back home know how much I admired him as a player growing up. In college, you try to find somebody you feel like you can emulate how they play. That’s what coaches say: ‘Find your skillset, find guys in the league that do it and see what you can take from your game and mold it into one.’ For me, I watched a lot of him and Matt Stafford when I was in college. To be able to learn actually what he’s doing, not just having to watch it on film and figure out, is pretty cool.”
Rodgers is in such a good place, in fact, that during breaks in the joint practices he supposedly dreads he spent time commiserating with the Jets’ quarterbacks, including rookie starter Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, and James Morgan, who is from nearby Ashwaubenon. Both Wilson, 22, and Morgan, 24, grew up idolizing Rodgers.
"James is a big fanboy. He was getting a little nervous. (But) I'm a big fanboy, too. We all have to kind of pretend like we've been there before,” Wilson admitted. “We're enjoying just being out here and being able to talk to him.
“We're all technically at the same level now — we're all in the NFL — but we're all still kind of like, 'You know what? That's Aaron Rodgers. That's kind of crazy.' (But) he’s a cool guy. He came up to me. If I could spend more time with him and just keep asking questions, I would.”
