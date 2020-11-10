With Tyler Ervin’s expanding role, Packers offense enjoying getting its ‘Swerve’ on

“Certainly, he’s added a big-time element to our offense, whether he’s in the backfield or whether he’s lined up as a wide receiver,” LaFleur continued. “He’s just a pleasure to be around on a daily basis, the way he attacks it. We’re just really lucky that we found a guy like that.”

What has impressed Ervin’s teammates even more than his versatility is his personality.

“He’s a special guy, special player,” Rodgers said. “Some of the beauty in what’s happened over the years with guys like that is you have a guy come in who’s just a solid dude. He’s a great locker room guy, great teammate. You wrap your arms around him, you embrace him and make him feel really welcome and comfortable and you start to see the personality come out and the opportunities come.

“We got him at a time last year where we had negative return yards in the punt game. In the first game, he made a direct impact and you started thinking, ‘What did these other teams see or not see that would cause them to get rid of a guy like that?’ A lot of times, just a change of scenery is good for a player, and in this case we got not only a great player but a great person.”