With truncated offseason, major reduction in Matt LaFleur-ese of Packers offense appears unlikely

“There’s been some changes that are good that make things a little clearer — as far as certain plays falling better into certain concepts or families of plays that’s going to help. But this offense is a very wordy offense and I don’t feel like that’s going to change anytime soon.”

In an effort to streamline the play-calling process, Rodgers began wearing a wristband a few weeks into last season. But that wasn’t foolproof, either. The idea behind it was the wristband would allow LaFleur to simply tell Rodgers a play by its number, which would prevent the entire call from having to be said — once by the coach, and then at least once by the quarterback in the huddle. But the wristband only holds so many plays, and other variables (such as LaFleur’s preference for changing personnel groupings frequently) still bogged the play-calling process down.

“I don’t foresee a future where I won’t need to wear a wristband,” Rodgers said. “Obviously that’s something you’d love to take off at some point, but it really does help. I think it helps both sides.