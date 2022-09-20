With ‘special person’ Sammy Watkins, Packers hope 93-yard showing against Bears only the beginning

GREEN BAY — Maybe Aaron Rodgers had crossed paths with Sammy Watkins once or twice over the years, but he didn’t really know the veteran wide receiver. So when the Green Bay Packers signed Watkins during the offseason, the four-time NFL MVP went into investigative mode, seeking a scouting report — not about the player, but about the dude.

Rodgers liked the intel he got then, and he liked the back-and-forth he and Watkins had via text message in the days leading up to Sunday night’s victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, too.

“I really enjoy Sammy. I had heard some things about him that made me think that was going to be the case, (and) I do really enjoy Sammy a lot,” Rodgers said. “We had a real nice text conversation this week about a number of different topics I’m not really going to get into, but the feeling I got afterwards was, ‘Man, we really got a special person who understands his role and is going to help us at some point.’”

That point came against the Bears, as Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards, each of them an important play.

First, there was his 14-yard catch on a slant route to jump-start the Packers’ first possession, which ended in a field goal. Then, he picked up 24 yards on the next drive on a strike route to set up the first of Aaron Jones’ two touchdowns on the night. And then, finally, there was his 55-yard catch from Rodgers during the fourth quarter, which helped seal the win.

“That’s the Sammy that we’ve been seeing all training camp,” fellow veteran wideout Randall Cobb said. “We know what he’s capable of. Just put him in the right situation. We’re able to get to some of the right calls for him to be the No. 1 read and to be able to make those plays. You saw his speed there on the long one. To get behind the defense and get that much separation, that was huge.

“To make those plays in critical moments like that, that’s going to be a big piece of our offense. We’re going to need him.”

Even though the Packers are taking a spread-it-around approach in the passing game as they continue to evolve without departed star Davante Adams, the whole point of adding the 29-year-old Watkins was to have a low-risk, high-reward veteran who could be crucial to filling the void.

Like Rodgers and the rest of the established veterans, Watkins didn’t play in the preseason, which didn’t prevent Rodgers from predicting Watkins would be a go-to guy to start the season.

But in the opener at Minnesota, Watkins only had three catches for 18 yards — a performance he acknowledged wasn’t productive enough, but also said he wasn’t panicked by.

“I think it’s just about playing games,” Watkins said. “I try not to get caught up in yards and stats because then you’re playing with yourself mentally. You’re up, you’re down. I try not to judge myself that way. I judge myself on how hard I play, my effort, and was I in the right place at the right time. The rest is up to 12.

“I’m not back there throwing the ball. I can’t judge myself off how many yards, how many catches I get. That’s not the type of player I am. I try to judge myself off of, ‘Was I in the right place? Did I block hard? Did I sell out for my teammates?’ That’s really all you can do at wideout.”

That’s what he did against the Bears, and now it’s about maintaining that productivity — or something close to it.

The Packers are the fifth team Watkins has played for in his career, and his fourth in the last six years, with last year being his least productive season as a pro (27 receptions, 394 yards, one touchdown for the Baltimore Ravens).

“I definitely don’t see him just as a possession-type receiver. I think that was pretty evident (against the Bears),” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who was the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator in 2017, when Watkins was there and caught 39 passes for 593 yards and eight touchdowns. “He still has an unbelievable acceleration. He’s so strong. He can run through a ball. It was great to create some explosive plays with him.”

Meanwhile, if there’s been a more self-aware, self-critical player to come through the Packers’ locker room over the past 2 1/2 decades, he must’ve kept his personal evaluations to himself.

From the moment Watkins arrived for the offseason minicamp, and continuing throughout training camp, he repeatedly emphasized the last-chance nature of his opportunity with the Packers, and spoke of embracing it after not living up to the expectations that come with being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

But while Watkins certainly sees his own shortcomings, LaFleur said his locker-room connections to his teammates and positive outlook are impossible to miss.

“He’s a pretty reserved guy. Very, very mild mannered, very quiet — but he’s got that infectious smile,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s well liked. Shoot, even thinking back to L.A., I don’t ever recall ever hearing anything negative come out of him. He's just a positive guy that enjoys life and he busts his ass every day. He's a great guy to have in our building to add to our locker room.”