 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With signing of WR Tavon Austin, Packers cut Darrius Shepherd
0 comments
alert

With signing of WR Tavon Austin, Packers cut Darrius Shepherd

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tavon Austin with Cowboys 2019, AP photo

In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin (10) makes a catch before taking it in for a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. 

 MICHAEL AINSWORTH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREEN BAY — Tavon Austin is attempting to make a comeback with Green Bay as the Packers look to add depth to their receiving group.

The Packers announced Tuesday that they had signed Austin and released wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

Austin, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 draft by the St. Louis Rams, hasn’t played any NFL games this season. T he San Francisco 49ers placed him on injured reserve before this season and later released him as part of an injury settlement.

The 5-foot-8 Austin caught 13 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown last year in his second season with the Dallas Cowboys. Austin spent his first five NFL seasons with the Rams, who drafted him out of West Virginia.

Austin has 215 career catches for 2,006 yards with 15 touchdowns. He also has been a kick returner for much of his NFL career, which could help the Packers if Tyler Ervin has to miss any more time.

Ervin, a running back/kick returner who also lines up at receiver, has missed Green Bay’s past two games with injured ribs.

Green Bay could use some additional players for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The only Packers wideouts with at least 10 catches this season are Davante Adams (74 catches, 908 yards, 11 TDs), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (25-518-4) and Allen Lazard (19-295-3), though Green Bay has done a nice job of passing the ball to its running backs and tight ends.

The Packers’ biggest offseason addition to the receiving group was Devin Funchess, who opted out before the season.

Shepherd had five catches for 46 yards this season. He fumbled a kickoff return that led to a field goal in a 34-31 overtime loss at Indianapolis on Nov. 22.

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics