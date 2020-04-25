With search for receiver help in draft falling flat, Packers will bank on current crop of wideouts

Now, Gutekunst could have opted to swing a trade or two to go up and get one of those receivers — the way he did to get Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 30. It also would have helped to have had that fourth-round pick that he used to trade up to get Love.

Instead, the Packers will now move forward with Pro Bowler Davante Adams and a collection of players who’ve flashed potential and had moments of quality play but have yet to show consistency. Allen Lazard, who went from starting the season on the practice squad to being the team’s No. 2 receiver, and free-agent pickup Devin Funchess clearly will be heavily counted upon. Gutekunst also likes 2018 sixth-round pick Equanimeous St. Brown, who missed last season with an ankle injury.

The Packers also have former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow, ex-CFL star Reggie Begelton and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, last year’s No. 2 receiver who disappeared during the second half of the season, in the mix.