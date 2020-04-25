With search for receiver help in draft falling flat, Packers will bank on current crop of wideouts

GREEN BAY — Whether you believe Brian Gutekunst or not, the Green Bay Packers general manager did his best to give a cogent, reasonable explanation Saturday night for how his team managed to come out of the greatest wide receiver draft in NFL history without a wide receiver.
“The way everything kind of fell early in the draft, (it) just didn’t work out that we weren’t able to select some of the guys that we had rated really highly,” Gutekunst said during a conference call with reporters Saturday night, after the team added nine players but no wide receivers — despite Gutekunst’s acknowledgement in February that the position was one where he definitely wanted to add players. “And once we got to the middle and towards the end of the draft, I just didn’t think there was great opportunity to add a player that was going to make an impact on our roster this year.”
To be sure, there were instances on the first two days of the draft where receivers the Packers coveted went shortly before they went on the clock.
Six wideouts went in the first 25 picks in the first round on Thursday, with Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk — a player the Packers, sitting at No. 30, were believed to be interested in — being the sixth at No. 25. In the second round, when seven more wide receivers were taken, Baylor's Denzel Mims — another receiver the Packers liked — came off the board three spots before the Packers picked. And in the third round, Texas' Devin Duvernay went two spots before Green Bay went on the clock.
Now, Gutekunst could have opted to swing a trade or two to go up and get one of those receivers — the way he did to get Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 30. It also would have helped to have had that fourth-round pick that he used to trade up to get Love.
Instead, the Packers will now move forward with Pro Bowler Davante Adams and a collection of players who’ve flashed potential and had moments of quality play but have yet to show consistency. Allen Lazard, who went from starting the season on the practice squad to being the team’s No. 2 receiver, and free-agent pickup Devin Funchess clearly will be heavily counted upon. Gutekunst also likes 2018 sixth-round pick Equanimeous St. Brown, who missed last season with an ankle injury.
The Packers also have former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow, ex-CFL star Reggie Begelton and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, last year’s No. 2 receiver who disappeared during the second half of the season, in the mix.
“You guys know how hard it is for young players at that position to make impacts early on, certainly with some of the guys that we’ve had in the past — guys that became really good players but it took them two or three years to get there,” Gutekunst said. “We kind of have a few of those guys who are entering that second or third year of their career that you expect a lot of them. With Allen Lazard emerging, signing Devin Funchess, EQ coming back, MVS, Kumerow, we really like (practice-squad receiver) Malik Taylor … we really think we’ve got a lot of guys who are going to be pushing for playing time and production.”
LaFleur: Rodgers will be ‘great mentor’
If head coach Matt LaFleur is worried about the dynamic between Love and veteran starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he did his best to downplay those concerns after the draft. LaFleur confirmed that he and Rodgers spoke after the team picked Love, but he said he doesn’t anticipate any issues between the new kid and the old vet.
“I think Aaron is a pro. I can’t say enough about his leadership, his value, his importance to this football team. He is the one that leads us out there,” LaFleur said. “I know he’s going to be a great mentor and I’m excited to get back to work with all these guys.”
LaFleur also said that it’s up to Love to prove he’s someday deserving of being the team’s starter and that it is Rodgers’ job as long as he does what’s necessary to keep the youngster on the bench.
“In my mind, I think Aaron is by far the best quarterback I've ever been around. I think he's the best ever to play the game,” LaFleur said. “I hope he can play until he decides he doesn't want to play anymore."
Tramon, gone?
After saying he’d address veteran defensive back Tramon Williams’ status after the draft, Gutekunst didn’t sound like the 37-year-old is in the team’s plans at this point. Instead, when asked about possible players to man the slot position on defense, Gutekunst mentioned several who are already on the roster: Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson, No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Darnell Savage. LaFleur also was reluctant to talk about bringing Williams back.
“I certainly like a bunch of the guys we have on our roster right now. I think we have a lot of versatility in our secondary group that can do most of that,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously Chandon Sullivan did a really, really nice job for us the times he had to go in there last year. Jaire can move in there. Josh Jackson can do some of that stuff. So I think we have some pretty good flexibility of guys that can play in there. And even Darnell Savage, he certainly has the skill set to do that. So I think we have a lot of quality candidates.”
