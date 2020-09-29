With rolling Packers up next, where do Atlanta Falcons go after another epic meltdown?

Quinn still has a job for now, but no other coach is under more scrutiny. The only thing he has going for him is that Blank has never fired a coach during the season.

That could change with another loss or two.

“My focus is on (the next game) and there's no value in discussing it much further than that,” Quinn said. “Nothing's been decided. You're wanting so badly for the players to have success and the team to have success that you keep pushing, you keep going. When it doesn't happen, you want to find out why.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Calvin Ridley continues to establish himself as one of the game’s top receivers. With Julio Jones sidelined by a hamstring injury and Russell Gage going down in the first half with a concussion, the Bears could turn much of their focus to defending Ridley. He still managed his third straight 100-yard receiving game, making five catches for 110 yards. The bulk of his yardage came on a 63-yard throw that set up Atlanta’s first touchdown. When Jones and Gage are healthy, the Falcons certainly have the makings of an explosive offense.

WHAT NEEDS HELP