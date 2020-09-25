With restrictions on road trips, Packers look to beat hotel boredom — and it starts with … cornhole?

Players also aren’t allowed to have friends and family members come visit them at the team hotel, leaving little for them to do but sit around their rooms and get cabin fever.

To combat that, LaFleur enlisted the help of director of player engagement Grey Ruegamer, who tapped into LaFleur’s preference for having his players compete even in their free time by setting up the cornhole tournament the night before the team’s 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 13 in Minneapolis.

“Just good team bonding,” LaFleur said.

While this may seem like a trivial pursuit — hey, maybe there’s an idea for a future road trip — LaFleur and his staff believe there’s value in getting the players up and at 'em instead of vegging out in their rooms until bussing to the stadium on game day.

“As coaches, as players, that is our comfort, to be in our routine,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “We’ve had to make a lot of adjustments, and one of those things is the night before the games. Just being in the hotel, not being able to leave, not being able to see friends, family, anybody that might come to the game — it’s a lot different. It’s something that everybody’s had to just embrace and find a way to enjoy it.