With Ravens focused on Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling delivers for Packers in victory

While he said he’s changed his footwork slightly to push off on the inside part of his left foot to reduce the pain he feels during the game, Rodgers acknowledged that the pain is being dulled during games by a pregame painkilling injection he takes in the toe. The goal, as it has been all along, is for Rodgers to avoid surgery and get through the final three games and the playoffs as best he can.

“It depends on the pain or the week. If I feel like I need some help getting through the game, then we’ll do (the injection),” said Rodgers, who in the past four games has now completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,301 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions (127.7 rating). “Obviously, I’d love for that to come to an end at some point. But it’s all about pain management.”

Extra points

The Packers replaced rookie Amari Rodgers on both punt returns (Chandon Sullivan) and kickoff returns (Malik Taylor, Patrick Taylor) during the game, but coach Matt LaFleur said it wasn’t a matter of benching Rodgers, who did have 21- and 26-yard kickoff returns. “I know Amari got ‘dinged’ and he was able to go back in. We put Malik back there on kickoff return; he got dinged up,” LaFleur said. … Running back Aaron Jones also had one kickoff return, but that was because the Packers went to their “hands” team for that return, anticipating an onside kick. Jones returned his 9 yards. “I’m like, ‘All right, let me get out there, catch this ball and get as many (yards) as I can,’” Jones said. “I like being back there. It’s fun.” ... Had it been LaFleur choosing whether to kick an extra point to force overtime or go for a two-point conversion and the win like John Harbaugh did, LaFleur said he’d have done the same thing, given the Ravens’ banged-up roster. “If I were on that sideline, absolutely. I absolutely would’ve. That’s what I anticipated,” LaFleur said. “Thankfully, our defense found a key stop. (Safety Darnell) Savage got a piece of that ball in that corner of the end zone and made a great play."