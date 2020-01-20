With Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid may finally win a Super Bowl

He quickly landed in Kansas City, taking over a 2-14 team, and turned the Chiefs into a winner even faster than he did the Eagles. The Chiefs went 11-5 in Reid's first year.

But Reid was 1-4 in the playoffs with Smith at quarterback in his first five seasons in Kansas City. He drafted Mahomes to take the team to the next level. After making him sit behind Smith for a season, just like McNabb waited in Philadelphia, Reid took a risk. He traded Smith away following consecutive division titles and handed the offense to Mahomes.

All Mahomes did was win the NFL MVP award in his first year as the starter in 2018. The Chiefs fell short at home against New England in the AFC title game last season, dropping Reid to 1-5 in conference championships.

They couldn't be stopped this time.

Led by the dynamic Mahomes, Reid's offense has scored 86 points in two playoff games. The NFL's No. 2 defense awaits. The 49ers allowed 281.8 yards per game in the regular season, second only to the Patriots. They held Minnesota to 10 points last week and Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to 20 points after taking a 27-0 halftime lead.

Reid is 22-5 in his career when he has two weeks to prepare for an opponent, so it'll be an interesting chess match against San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.