With Packers down to third option at left tackle, unproven Yosh Nijman delivers in win over 49ers

“Earlier this week, I was talking to Steno, and I said, ‘Who do you want there?’ And he said, ‘Yosh.’ (And I said), ‘Yosh? Really?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘All right, let’s do it,’” quarterback Aaron Rodgers recounted after absorbing just one sack in the game.

“Yosh, he’s a very soft-spoken quiet guy, great young kid. I’m just really proud of the way he battled. I mean, he’s going up against one of the top three premier pass rushers in the game for most of the gam. And, we gave him some help, because you’ve got to — Bosa’s such a stud. But there were times where he had no help, and I thought he held up real well.”

Nijman, who had played only during his third training camp in Green Bay played nearly every offensive snap the Packers had in preseason at left tackle — 157 of 176 snaps (89.2%) against the Houston Texans, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills — after Stenavich told him he needed to be more than just a developmental prospect and instead evolve into a reliable backup.