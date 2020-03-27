With outside skepticism swirling, Jimmy Graham eager to prove Bears' belief in him will be worth every penny

For starters, he looks at Nagy's offense and recognizes that, conceptually anyways, it's a tight end-friendly system similar to what Andy Reid and the Chiefs run. In an ideal world, the door will be open for Graham to spread out wide, to get free down the seams, to use his size and athleticism in favorable matchups to enliven the passing attack.

"I couldn't be happier," Graham said, "for the opportunity to show the player that I still am." Beyond that, Graham expressed belief in the mindset of the coaches and players at Halas Hall, enamored from afar, he said, by all the fun the Bears had on the way to the NFC North title in 2018.

Graham has been a part of winning cultures at all three of his previous stops — in New Orleans, Seattle and Green Bay. In his 10 seasons, his teams advanced to the playoffs six times. So he is familiar with what's needed for the climb. At all three stops, Graham said, there were good players constantly grinding in a hyper-competitive but united environment.