With or without Aaron Rodgers, Packers get 5 prime-time games, will open 2021 season in New Orleans

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will open the 2021 season in New Orleans on Sept. 12, host the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day and are slated to make five prime-time appearances as part of the NFL’s inaugural 17-game schedule.

Whether or not they’ll play those games with three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback is something the Packers — and, frankly, the NFL — cannot guarantee at this point.

But even with the organization and the reigning MVP at odds — and with Rodgers having yet to speak publicly after his unhappiness with the organization and desire to play elsewhere came to light shortly before the NFL draft kicked off — the league’s schedule-makers appear to have put together the Packers’ slate hoping Rodgers will be under center.

The league did leave itself a couple of late-season scheduling escape hatches if Rodgers isn’t the Packers’ quarterback this season and a Jordan Love-directed offense doesn’t make them the must-see TV the team has been for the better part of the past three decades with Rodgers and Brett Favre.

But three of their five prime-time tilts are locked in and will come during the first half of the season, which would indicate the NFL has faith in the Packers’ ability to get Rodgers to return.