With opener days away, Packers’ right tackle situation remains ‘work in progress’

Meanwhile, Packers coach Matt LaFleur insisted he really doesn’t know who his right tackle will be Sunday. He has been coy about his plans at the position in hopes of keeping the Vikings guessing. But asked Wednesday if he knew who would start at right tackle, LaFleur at least indicated that even he isn’t sure at this point in the week.

“I think that’s kind of a work in progress right now,” LaFleur replied. “We’ll see where we’re at health-wise at the end of the week and then make a decision.”

When they released their NFL-mandated — but technically unofficial — depth chart earlier this week, the Packers listed Turner as the starter following a training camp competition in which he, Wagner and Taylor competed for the two available starting spots on the right side of the line. Taylor had far and away the best (and healthiest) camp of the three and got the nod at right guard.

Wagner, the ex-University of Wisconsin tackle who signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Packers after being cut by the Detroit Lions, missed a week of practice with a left elbow injury, while Turner suffered a knee injury during the team’s quasi-scrimmage inside Lambeau Field on Aug. 30 and has not practiced since. Neither appeared to be having a particularly strong camp even before their injuries.