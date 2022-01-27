With OC Nathaniel Hackett headed to Denver, Packers face more potential departures — led by Aaron Rodgers, but others, too

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are losing their offensive coordinator. Will they lose their quarterback — and some assistant coaches — next?

The Denver Broncos have indeed selected Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach, a source said, confirming what was widely reported Thursday morning, first by the NFL Network. Hackett, in demand this offseason even before the Packers’ season-ending NFC Divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, had his second interview with the Broncos in Denver earlier this week and was slated to have a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Denver general manager George Paton interviewed 10 candidates to replace Vic Fangio, who was fired after a disappointing 7-10 finish as the Broncos missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season. Hackett was the only candidate to get a second interview with the Broncos.

The Broncos also interviewed Packers quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy for the head-coaching job. Getsy would be a leading candidate to replace Hackett in Green Bay.

The Broncos reportedly were among the teams to express interest in likely soon-to-be four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers last offseason, when Rodgers’ unhappiness with the organization led many around the league to believe he might be available via trade. The Los Angeles Rams and the 49ers were also reportedly interested in Rodgers, but the Packers — knowing heir apparent Jordan Love wasn’t ready to ascend to the starting job — were clear in their assertion that Rodgers would not be traded.

But during a November 2020 Zoom interview with reporters, Rodgers spoke at length about his respect and love for Hackett, whom head coach Matt LaFleur hired as the Packers’ offensive coordinator shortly after getting the head-coaching job himself.

At the end of his lengthy answer, Rodgers added, “I love him. I hope he doesn’t go anywhere.”

Then, the pause, for effect.

“Unless I do.”

Rodgers, 38, is openly considering his future, which includes the possibilities of playing elsewhere by requesting a trade, remaining with the Packers for an 18th season, or retiring.

“There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett,” Rodgers said, adding, “‘Hack’ has been a really important part of our culture change and a part of our success on offense.

“He’s become such a close confidante and friend besides a fantastic coach. I just really, really can’t express enough how important he is to our team in so many ways.”

The NFL Network later reported that the leading candidates to be Hackett’s coordinators in Denver are Packers offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Adam Stenavich, who would also be a candidate in Green Bay to take over as the Packers offensive coordinator, and Los Angeles Rams secondary coach/passing-game coordinator Ejiro Evero, who interviewed for the Packers defensive coordinator job that went to Joe Barry last year.

After a rule change in May 2020, teams can no longer block assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator jobs elsewhere, as ex-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy frequently did.

“I don’t know if that necessarily breeds the type of culture that you want in your building,” LaFleur said earlier this month of preventing assistants from leaving. “Because if guys are constantly feeling like they’re being held back or repressed, that’s just going to build up negative feelings to where they’re at, at that moment in time.

“I think that it’s great for these guys to get this experience, No. 1, to go out and talk to other teams. Certainly, yeah, is it a double-edged sword? Absolutely. No doubt about it. I’d hate to lose any of these guys. But at the same time, I try to put myself in their shoes.

“I can remember, it wasn’t that long ago that I was in that spot and people afforded me those opportunities, so I think that we have a responsibility to help continue to empower our assistant coaches and put them in positions to help them grow.”

Speaking Monday at his end-of-season Q&A session with reporters, LaFleur said the team would “absolutely” promote from within if Hackett got a head-coaching gig.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys that we have on our staff. We’ve got so many good guys,” LaFleur said. “It’s not going to be an easy decision, let me just tell you that.”

Hackett’s hiring also raised speculation Packers star receiver Davante Adams, who is set to hit free agency in March, might go to Denver with Rodgers.

Hackett, 42, also worked with quarterback Blake Bortles as Jacksonville's offensive coordinator from 2016-18 before he went to Green Bay.

Hackett, who is the son of former college and NFL coach Paul Hackett, would inherit a young, talented roster in Denver, where he flew in for a second interview on Monday. He was the only finalist to get a second in-person interview in Denver.

After crisscrossing the country with a team of evaluators, Paton narrowed his list of 10 to three finalists: Hackett, Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

Hackett would be the first Broncos head coach with offensive roots since Gary Kubiak, who stepped down after the 2016 season, one year after leading the Broncos to their third Super Bowl title. Vance Joseph went 11-21 in two seasons and Fangio was 19-30 in three.

Despite a last-place finish in the competitive AFC West, the Broncos are seen as a rising team if they get the right head coach and a quarterback who can capitalize on a talented young offense that features receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler, tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam and bulldozing running back Javonte Williams.

Some of those playmakers would undoubtedly get packaged in any deal for a veteran quarterback if the Broncos decide not to grab a QB in the draft, where the choices aren't as enticing as usual.

Fangio's unremarkable tenure was dotted by poor quarterback play, uncreative offenses that struggled to score 20 points a game under Pat Shurmur and sloppy special teams play under Tom McMahon, all of which negated a stout defense that was Fangio's calling card.

The Broncos have had 10 starting quarterbacks and no playoff appearances since Peyton Manning's retirement six years ago, and they are in the market for an upgrade from oft-injured Teddy Bridgewater (7-7), who is set to become a free agent in March, and Drew Lock (0-3) this offseason.

They also are on the lookout for a new owner. Joe Ellis, the team's outgoing president and CEO, said once a new head coach was in place he'd release details about the franchise's future in what's expected to be the most expensive team sale in U.S. sports history.

The Broncos are valued at nearly $4 billion and if sold for that much would surpass the record $3.35 billion that Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center in 2019.

John Elway, who is in the final months as the team's president of football operations, and Manning, who has lived in Denver since his retirement, are expected to get involved in the bidding as minority partners of billionaires competing to win the NFL's approval to acquire the iconic franchise.

The Broncos won two Super Bowl titles in the late 1990s with Elway under center and again in 2016 with Elway in the front office and Manning at quarterback in the final game of his Hall of Fame career.

The only holdover from their last championship parade is kicker Brandon McManus. Paton traded Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller to the Rams for a pair of second-day draft picks last fall and Miller has shined in his return to the postseason. The Rams host the 49ers on Sunday in the NFC championship.

The second- and third-round draft choices the Broncos received in return for Miller give Paton 11 draft picks in April, including five of the top 100, which he could either use to beef up his roster or package to acquire a quarterback such as Rodgers or the Seahawks' Russell Wilson.

Also interviewed for the Broncos head coaching vacancy were offensive coordinators Kellen Moore of the Cowboys, Brian Callahan of the Bengals and Eric Bieniemy of the Chiefs and defensive coordinators Aaron Glenn of the Lions and Jonathan Gannon of the Eagles, along with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy, who might draw interest from Hackett as his offensive coordinator in Denver.