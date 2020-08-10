With no preseason games and disjointed training camp, Brian Gutekunst — and other NFL GMs — face evaluation challenges

Extra points

The Packers waived defensive end/linebacker Jamal Davis and claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Detroit Lions, per the official NFL transaction wire. Fulgham was a sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion in last year’s draft and saw action in three games for the Lions but did not have a reception. The Lions added University of Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus in the fifth round of April’s NFL draft. … Gutekunst said wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who spent all of last season on injured reserve, should be fully cleared for action for Saturday’s first practice. Both Gutekunst and LaFleur have spoken highly of St. Brown, a sixth-round pick in 2018, despite not having any offseason practices to evaluate. “I’m glad he’s healthy. I’m glad he’s back, and (we) expect him to make impacts this year,” Gutekunst said. … Gutekunst said players will be able to decide what they want to wear during practice to protect themselves from each other with COVID-19. “That’s going to be up to the player,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve been really strong recommending the masks. All the science and all the advice we’ve gotten from the experts have been that’s probably been the single most important thing that guys can do. But certainly, when they’re competing out on the practice field during games, that can be a difficult thing for them. It’s really up to them and how they want to go about it.”