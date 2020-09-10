With no meaningful contract talks in works, Packers' David Bakhtiari aims to make 2020 the ‘most memorable’ season he can

GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari was having fun, as much fun as can be had on the somewhat awkward Zoom video call interviews NFL teams have been relegated to during the COVID-19 pandemic, anyway.
The Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle was cracking jokes, he was delivering a deliberate blank stare and intentionally not replying to a hello from a reporter he’s engaged in a faux feud with, and he was talking excitedly about what a good place two of his closest friends on the team are in — quarterback Aaron Rodgers, despite the team drafting his heir apparent, and guard Lane Taylor, who has reestablished himself as a starter after a nightmare season a year ago.
Then, the virtual conversation turned to Bakhtiari’s contract situation. He spoke calmly, matter-of-factly. He didn’t sound bitter, but he didn’t sound hopeful, either.
“Nothing meaningful has really been talked about,” Bakhtiari said Thursday afternoon. “I’m just focused on, this is my last year of my contract. And my goal is to make it the most memorable one I can.”
The last time Bakhtiari had been entering the final year of his deal had been 2016, and he signed his four-year, $48 million extension on the eve of the season opener that year in Jacksonville, inking it in the team hotel the night before the game. https://madison.com/wsj/sports/football/professional/packers-left-tackle-david-bakhtiari-signs-4-year-contract-extension/article_51245b29-eeed-5164-9873-f9b794d5b765.html)
Four years later, and with Sunday’s 2020 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis fast approaching, apparently there won’t be any such late-night accord struck to lock up the soon-to-be 29-year-old Bakhtiari long-term.
It seems unfathomable that a team would allow a franchise left tackle in his prime — one with four All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl nods since becoming the starter as a rookie fourth-round pick in 2013 — to reach the open market next spring. And maybe the Packers won’t allow that to happen. Maybe they’ll find enough salary cap room to extend Bakhtiari like they did nose tackle Kenny Clark (four years, $70 million) just before training camp began.
But with a potentially shrinking salary cap in 2021 and other key contributors (running back Aaron Jones, center Corey Linsley, cornerback Kevin King) also in the final years of their deals, Bakhtiari clearly is taking the approach that he’s not guaranteed anything next year.
That said, Bakhtiari indicated he won’t be distracted by the uncertainty, and he can’t afford to be — the Vikings acquired ex-Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue at the end of camp, and Ngakoue has traditionally lined up against opposing left tackles while recording 37.5 sacks over the past four seasons.
“David is a premier player in this league,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday evening. “Day-in and day-out, he’s a leader. He’s a guy that practices hard and is continually trying to master his craft. So, I think when you have a good guy that approaches his job every day like that — with a great sense of humor, too, which is always nice — it makes coming to work great.
“At the same time, knowing that you’ve got that left side taken care of is great, too. You always want to help him at times because you don’t want to put all the pressure of the world on him. But it is a comfort level for a coach when you’ve got him at left tackle.”
Protest planning
Safety Adrian Amos and outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith weren’t willing to divulge any plans the players have for a team-wide protest or demonstration against racism and social injustice before Sunday’s game kicks off, with Amos saying those conversations are ongoing.
“As a team, we’re discussing everything. We’re leaving all options on the table,” Amos said. “We’re going to see how everything plays out over the next couple days and just how everybody’s feeling on it. We want to be a team and we want to respect everyone’s opinions and feelings on different topics. So, I think that’s what we’re going to continue to do and we’ll decide before game time.”
Rodgers, meanwhile, said last week that the players have discussed ways they can affect real change, although that remains a work in progress as well.
“I think it’s been good to keep the conversation going, but what we’re trying to do here in Green Bay is put actions to words,” Rodgers said. “I’m proud of the organization making a commitment for body cams for the city of Green Bay police officers, I think that’s something that both the cops want and folks who want better treatment from the police officers want. It’s accountability.
“There have been conversations about standards relating it to what we do. There’s a standard we’re held to in this organization both on and off the field, and if you don’t meet that standard you don’t get to be a Green Bay Packer anymore. I think a lot of people just want the same standards for whatever job you’re in.”
Extra points
Right tackle Billy Turner (knee) was able to take part in Thursday’s practice on a limited basis — and wearing a bulky brace on his right knee. Hackett said the coaches still haven’t decided who’ll start if Turner can’t go or is only available for emergency duty. … Inside linebacker Oren Burks (groin) practiced in full after being limited Wednesday. … Defensive lineman Montravius Adams (toe) and safety/inside linebacker Raven Greene (quadriceps) practiced on a limited basis while outside linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin) sat out again. … Tight end Marcedes Lewis was given Thursday’s practice off for veteran rest. … The Packers made four practice-squad moves, bringing back running back Dexter Williams and signing nose tackle Daylon Mack while releasing offensive tackle Alex Light and running back Damarea Crockett. The roster currently stands at 52 players.
